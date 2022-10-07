High Schools
Conant girls soccer falls to Kearsarge
NORTH SUTTON — The Conant girls soccer team — fresh off two one-goal victories — lost to Kearsarge, 1-0, Thursday in North Sutton.
Senior Kelly Williams had eight saves in the game.
“It wasn’t our day today,” said Conant head coach Devon Spirka in a text. “We just weren’t on the same page today with communicating or energy and that really hurt us. We played a much better second half than first half and the girls came out making better plays, and better runs, but we just were a step behind today.”
Senior Jordan Morace had a great game as Conant’s left midfield, Spirka said, making runs, playing nice balls to strikers and giving the team chances from corner kicks.
“We just could not get a foot on the ball today,” Spirka said.
“I’m obviously disappointed that we lost because we beat ourselves today. But I have all the faith in the world that this group of girls understands what needs to adjust and will make those adjustments,” Spirka added.
Conant (5-7) sits in 13th in the Division III standings and hosts Hillsboro-Deering (6-4) Saturday morning at 10 a.m.
Other Scores
Boys soccer: Sunapee 1, Hinsdale 0
Girls soccer: Sunapee 8, Hinsdale 0
Girls soccer: ConVal 5, Souhegan 0
Volleyball: Spaulding 3, Keene 0
Volleyball: Pelham 3, Fall Mountain 0
Unified soccer: Keene 5, Exeter 5
College Sports
Keene State women’s soccer ties Framingham State
The Keene State College women’s soccer team tied Framingham State University, 2-2, Thursday night at Dr. Ron Butcher Field.
Keene State’s lone goal in the first half came when freshman forward Joclynn Tyler crossed the ball in the box for senior midfielder Kayleigh Marshall. Marshall then headed the ball into the back of the net to give the Owls a 1-0 lead at the 31:19 mark.
Framingham State continued to battle before finally breaking through with a goal at the 58:04 mark by freshman forward Grayson Tellier to tie the match at one.
KSC regained the lead at 75:35 when, after a series of shots in the box, junior forward Elizabeth Kopicko finished the play with her seventh goal of the season. But Keene State could not hold on to the lead, as Framingham State tied the match with less than five minutes remaining in the match when sophomore Abby Savard knocked a loose ball in the box into the back of the net.
Freshman goalkeeper Sonia Moritz tied a career high with eight saves in goal for the Owls.
Keene State (6-5-2, 1-2-0 LEC) hits the road to take on UMass-Dartmouth in a Little East Conference matchup on Saturday at 1 p.m.
KSC golf fifth after first day of LEC Championship
ELLINGTON, Conn. — Freshman Caden Capaldo shot a first round 79 as the Keene State College men’s golf team sits in fifth place at the 2022 Little East Conference Championships at Ellington Ridge Country Club.
Capaldo sits in seventh place amongst individuals, with birdies on No. 5 and No. 14, and nine pars on the day.
Ethan Doherty shot an 87 with seven pars, to finish in a tie for 21st, while Cade Williams shot +20 to finish in a tie for 25th place, as did teammate Sean McCaffrey. McCaffrey had three pars on the afternoon, while Williams had four.
Colin O’Brien was +22 with three pars for 27th place.
As a team, the Owls shot 350, for +62, five strokes ahead of sixth placed Western Connecticut State. Eastern Connecticut State leads the field with +23, paced by Ashton Lewis, who was the only player to go under par on the day at -1.
The second round of the LEC championship is slated to tee off at 9 a.m. Friday morning.
