High School
MRHS girls beat Fall Mountain in double OT
SWANZEY — The Monadnock girls soccer team beat Fall Mountain, 3-2, in double overtime Wednesday in Swanzey.
Amanda Roy scored twice, including the game-winner in the second overtime frame. Tiannah Hull also scored for the Huskies.
Monadnock (4-7-1) gets an important win and next hosts Bishop Brady Tuesday at 4 p.m. Fall Mountain (5-7) next hosts Conant Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.
Fall Mtn boys soccer shuts out Monadnock
SWANZEY — The Fall Mountain boys soccer team beat Monadnock, 3-0, Tuesday in Swanzey. The victory breaks a six-game winless streak for the Wildcats.
Zack King, Matthew Hartwell and Eli Royce all scored for the Wildcats.
Fall Mountain (5-5-1) travels to Conant Monday at 4 p.m. The Wildcats are 14th in the Division III standings, and the top 16 teams make the playoffs.
Monadnock (0-12) hosts Manchester West Friday at 4 p.m.
ConVal volleyball bounces back to beat Kennett
NORTH CONWAY — After losing the first set, the ConVal volleyball team beat Kennett, 3-1 (18-25, 25-9, 25-22, 25-16), Wednesday in North Conway.
Leading the Cougars was Emma Rodenhiser with a new season record of 19 kills. She also had five digs and two blocks on the night. Kendall Sullivan added 12 assists and two aces while Aria Laurent had seven assists and three aces.
Ivy Armstrong-McEvoy had seven kills, three blocks, three aces and four digs and Libero Samantha Henderson had four aces, 25 good serve receives and 16 digs. Ashlynn Williams had a season-high five kills on the evening as well.
The Cougars (8-3) are fifth in the Division II and head to Souhegan (1-10) Friday.
Other Scores
Boys soccer: Hillsboro-Deering 3, Conant 2
Field hockey: Pinkerton 2, Keene 1
College Sports
KSC field hockey picks up win over Salem State
Five different players scored for the Keene State College field hockey team as the Owls defeated Salem State University 5-2 Wednesday at the Owl Athletic Complex.
Keene State jumped out to a 4-0 lead by the end of the first quarter, thanks to goals by sophomore forward Irini Stefanakos, senior defender Lauren Hausser, senior midfielder Chase Lambert and senior forward Ellie Hunkins. Salem State would get the next goal in the third quarter from senior midfielder Melanie Mason to make it 4-1. KSC would get another goal, this time from freshman forward Julia Baer in the fourth quarter to extend the Owls’ lead to 5-1. Mason would score again as time expired in the fourth quarter as KSC would win 5-2.
Keene State (6-4, 5-0 LEC) hosts Worcester Polytechnic Institute on Saturday at the Owl Athletic Complex at 1:30 p.m.
FPU women’s soccer fills net, blanks AIC
RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce University women’s soccer team needed just 132 seconds to get the party started on Wednesday night, and it was all downhill from there for visiting American International.
A third-minute goal by sophomore Eleanora Franco stood as the game-winner, but the Ravens popped four more afterwards and cruised to a 5-0 victory in the Northeast-10 Conference contest at Sodexo Field.
Sophomore Salome Kerguillec had a career day, with five points on a pair of goals and an assist, to lead the way for Franklin Pierce.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 8-2-1 (5-2-0 NE10).
The Ravens, who are a perfect 6-0-0 at Sodexo Field, now hit the road for five of their final six games. Next up is an NE10 tilt at Pace, set for 7 p.m. on Saturday in Pleasantville, N.Y.
