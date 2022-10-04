Keene boys soccer gets first win of season, beats Timberlane
PLAISTOW — The Keene boys soccer team beat Timberlane, 4-2, Monday in Plaistow — the Blackbirds’ first win of the season.
Senior Matt Branand and sophomore Fitch Hennessey each scored twice in the win. Hennessey also had an assists.
Keene pulled ahead, 2-1, after the first half, then took a 3-1 lead before Timberlane made it 3-2 in the 56th minute.
Branand’s second goal of the game came in the 70th minute to give the Blackbirds an extra insurance goal.
Timberlane had an opportunity to cut down the deficit, getting a clean shot on net, but senior Caz Couble made a diving save to ensure the 4-2 win.
Keene (1-9-1) hosts Alvirne Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Keene field hockey loses another tight battle
The Keene field hockey team lost 1-0 to Concord in overtime, in yet another one-goal loss for the Blackbirds.
Tessa Pearson and Katie Harrignton played well for Keene.
Keene moves to 6-6 on the season. All six losses have been by one goal.
Keene golf sweeps Concord, Manchester Central
The Keene golf team went 2-0 Monday at Bretwood Golf Course, beating Concord and Manchester Central.
Sam Timmer tied for medalist, shooting a 36. Ben Greenwald shot 37, Orion Murphy shot 39 and his brother Jonah Murphy shot a 40.
Fall Mtn girls soccer falls to Stevens in tight rivalry matchup
LANGDON — In a matchup that had all the atmosphere of a playoff game, the Fall Mountain girls soccer team fell, 1-0, to Stevens on Monday night in Langdon.
The Wildcats matched an 11-1 Stevens team play for play for the majority of the 80 minutes, but ultimately took the loss after conceding a late first-half goal. Fall Mountain had chances to draw level in the second half, but could not convert on a few superb opportunities.
The backline tandem of Clara Stewart and Skyelar Blanchard stood tall throughout and were helped by the solid midfield displays of Sophie Grillone, Aubrey Thomas and Mariella Tsitsonis.
The Wildcats fall to 5-6 with the loss and return to action Wednesday at Monadnock at 4 p.m.
ConVal volleyball loses to Milford, breaks long win streak
MILFORD — The ConVal volleyball team lost to Milford, 3-1 (26-24, 22-25, 25-12, 25-20) Monday night in Milford.
The loss breaks the Cougars’ five-match win streak. ConVal hadn’t lost since Sept. 15.
Leading the Cougars was Emma Rodenhiser with 10 kills, six digs, three aces and 16 successful serve receives. Kendall Sullivan had two kills, seven assists, six aces and five digs. Aria Laurent had four assists and 11 digs and Ivy Armstrong-McEvoy had two aces and a block.
ConVal (7-3) continues its four-match road trip Wednesday against Kennett at 5:30 p.m.
ConVal golf ends regular season on a high note
CLAREMONT — The ConVal golf team travels to face John Stark, Stevens and Sanborn and came away with a 3-0 day, ending the regular season with a 15-12 record.
Wyatt Burbank earned Medalist once again, shooting a 39, good for 22 points.
Owen Conway shot a 45 (16 team points), good for his best score of the season and a third place finish for medalist. Noah Stewart also had his best score of the season, shooting a 48 for 13 points.
ConVal will play in the team tournament on Oct. 11.
Other Scores:
Boys soccer: Conant 5, Monadnock 0
Boys soccer: Stevens 2, Fall Mountain 1
