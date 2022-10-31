Historic season ends for ConVal volleyball with quarterfinal exit
WEARE — The ConVal volleyball team saw its historic season come to a close in the Division II quarterfinals Saturday night in Weare.
The No. 6-seeded Cougars fought hard to the end, but ultimately fell to No. 3 John Stark in straight sets (25-15, 25-19, 25-10).
Leading the Cougars offense were junior Emma Rodenhiser and freshman Ivy Armstrong-McEvoy with three kills and three blocks a piece and junior Aria Laurent and senior Kendall Sullivan who each had four assists.
Sullivan added five digs, senior Samantha Henderson had six digs, and senior Aeva McCullough-Szehi had two kills.
The Cougars ended the season with an 11-5 regular season record — its best record since joining Division II in 2014. ConVal won its first playoff match in program history with a straight-set victory over Hanover in the preliminary round of the D-II tournament.
ConVal loses seven rostered seniors — including Sullivan and Henderson — but brings back a strong junior class with Rodenhiser and Laurent, as well as a sprinkle of strong freshmen, including Armstrong-Mcevoy.
Keene High football loses to Bishop Guertin in regular season finale
NASHUA — The Keene football team lost to Bishop Guertin, 49-19, in the final game of the regular season Saturday in Nashua.
Sawyer Lepple ran hard and was effective. He scored on a 20-yard touchdown run.
Emery Ray and Kasen Abbott also scored, each on a four-yard touchdown run. Saturday marked Abbott’s first varsity start with Aiden Tarr out.
Keene will play in a consolation game, with an opponent to be announced later.
ConVal football ends season with loss to Inter-Lakes
MEREDITH — The ConVal football team ended the season with a 48-14 loss to Inter-Lakes-Moultonborough Saturday in Meredith.
The Cougars kept the game manageable into the second quarter, scoring a touchdown to make it a one-score game, but an interception by Inter-Lakes turned the tides.
Sophomore Kendrick Edwards had a 95-yard touchdown catch and run where he broke a few tackles then outran everyone to the end zone. He finished with six receptions for 127 yards and the touchdown.
Senior Caleb Cloutier had four receptions for 43 yards and had the Cougars’ other touchdown.
Sophomore quarterback Bradley Brunelle threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns on 18-for-40 passing.
The Cougars end the season with a 1-8 record and did not qualify for the Division III playoffs. ConVal loses seven seniors but brings back the rest of the roster, including Brunelle and Edwards.
Monadnock football beats Kingswood, now 7-1
WOLFEBORO — The Monadnock football team is racing in the playoffs hot.
A 59-6 win over Kingswood on Friday in Wolfeboro clinched the No. 2 seed for the Huskies. They will host No. 3 Campbell in the first round of the playoffs Saturday at 1 p.m.
Ethan Brown ran for 209 yards and four touchdowns. He went over 1,000 yards for the season. Jack Lorenz ran for 65 yards and a touchdown as well as a two-point conversion. Ethan Jarvis had 77 yards and touchdown on the ground.
Dom Stengle had three sacks on defense. Chase Elliott scored on a fumble recovery.
The Huskies end the regular season with a 7-1 record. They’ve won their last five games since losing to Trininty. Trinity earned the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, Monadnock is No. 2, Campbell is No. 3 and Inter-Lakes-Moultonborough snuck into the No. 4 seed.
Other Scores
Football: Campbell 41, Fall Mountain 6
Boys soccer: Belmont 2, Conant 0 (D-III quarterfinals)
