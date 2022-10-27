Conant, Hinsdale boys soccer games postponed to Thursday due to rains
Both the Conant and Hinsdale boys soccer teams had their preliminary round playoff games postponed from Wednesday to Thursday due to the heavy rains on Wednesday.
Conant — seeded No. 5 in Division III — will host No. 12 Inter-Lakes in Jaffrey at 3 p.m. Thursday. Hinsdale (No. 14 in D-IV) will travel to No. 3 Profile, also a 3 p.m. start on Thursday.
The Sentinel will provide full coverage from the Conant matchup. Follow @KeeneSentSports on Twitter for live updates.
Boys soccer quarterfinals, for all divisions, will be played Sunday.
Other high school scores
Boys soccer:
Mascoma Valley 4, Fall Mountain 1 (D-III prelims)
Ravens women’s soccer plays to draw at Bridgeport in regular season finale
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The No. 15 nationally-ranked Franklin Pierce University women’s soccer team finished out its regular season with a 1-1 tie on the road Wednesday night at Knights Field in Bridgeport.
Junior Aino Martikainen had the 71st-minute equalizer for the Ravens in the non-conference contest. It was Martikainen’s fifth goal of the season, and her third in the last four games.
The final minutes of the second half were a stalemateuntil the final whistle blew, with the game still level at 1-1. Ravens sophomore goalkeeper Emilie Fox notched three saves against four shots on goal in front of the Franklin Pierce net.
With the draw, Franklin Pierce moves to 13-2-2, while Bridgeport now stands at 11-3-4.
The Ravens, who are the co-regular season champions of the Northeast-10 Conference, are back home on Sunday, as the second seed in the quarterfinal round of the NE10 Championship. Opening kickoff against seventh-seeded Assumption is set for 1 p.m. at Sodexo Field.
Ravens field hockey stumbles at Saint Anselm
MANCHESTER — Franklin Pierce junior Silver Clukey scored for the first time in more than a year, in the first quarter at Grappone Stadium on Wednesday night. And sophomore Rebecca Phillips added another one in the 40th minute. But that would not be enough for the visiting Ravens field hockey team as Saint Anselm used three second-quarter goals to power to a 6-2 Northeast-10 Conference victory.
The Ravens, 4-9 (3-5 NE10), are back home for their next two, beginning on Saturday, Oct. 29, against Mercy, set for 11 a.m. at Sodexo Field.
