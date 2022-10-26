High School
Conant girls run out of time against Bishop Brady
CONCORD — If there was a bit of extra time on the clock, maybe it’d be a different story.
The No. 12 Conant girls soccer team lost to No. 5 Bishop Brady, 2-1, Tuesday afternoon in Concord in the preliminary round of the Division III playoffs.
Brady scored both of its goals early in the first half. The Orioles got settled in and kept pushing the ball up the field in the second half, but couldn’t find the back of net.
Freshman Riley Vitello finally got one to go late in the second half, assisted by sophomore Rhianna Aho.
Senior Jordan Morace took some good-looking corner kicks throughout the second half, but the Orioles couldn’t get the tying goal.
“We knocked on the door all half, and finally got one as time was ending,” said Conant head coach Devon Spirka in a text. “If we had five more minutes I think we would have pulled it out.”
Senior goalie Kelly Williams made 10 saves in her final game. Classmates Kim Chea and Iris Hill played solid defensively.
“All our girls played with so much heart today. They did not stop,” Spirka said. “That’s been my favorite thing about this group. To see them have the ability to keep forging ahead even when things are not in their favor. I hope they realize that when they do that, when they keep pushing even when it’s mentally or physically hard, or when they’re down, they are still capable of not only competing in the big games but also winning them. They proved that to themselves this season.”
Conant finishes the year with an 8-9 record in Spirka’s first year at the helm. It’s Conant’s best record since 2017.
Fall Mountain girls soccer overpowered by Gilford
GILFORD — The Fall Mountain girls soccer team fought hard against No. 2 Gilford, but ultimately came up short, 5-0, Tuesday in Gilford in the preliminary round of the Division III tournament.
Gilford scored twice in the first half. The No. 15 Wildcats had two big opportunities to score, but couldn’t convert, and went into the break down 2-0.
Gilford continued to attack in the second half and scored again about midway through the half. Two late goals created the final 5-0 score.
“Down 2-0 at halftime, we actually felt fine,” said Fall Mountain coach George Tsitsonis in a text. “We had created chances and really were in the game.
“Gilford is a really solid team with a couple of superb players,” Tsitsonis added. “They were more experienced than us, however we ere not outmatched in heart. Our kids rose to the occasion time and time again and showed the potential that is there going forward. I’m so incredibly proud of their growth this season.”
Fall Mountain ends the season with a 7-10 record in Tsitsonis’s first year. The young group brings back a majority of its players next year.
Other Scores
Girls soccer: No. 8 Pittsburg-Canaan 2, No. 9 Hinsdale 0
College Sports
Franklin Pierce men’s soccer beats Adelphi
RINDGE — The 2022 season was one for the history books for the top-ranked Franklin Pierce men’s soccer team as they completed their regular season at Sodexo Field against the Adelphi University Panthers on Saturday evening. Following a defensive battle in the first half, the Ravens connected for three goals in the second half to power their way to a 3-0 victory over the Panthers.
Franklin Pierce completes the regular season 17-0-1 (10-0-1 NE10) following the win, posting their ninth straight shutout while remaining unscored upon in the month of October. The Ravens also remain atop the NE10 standings, holding steady as the No.1 seed in the upcoming NE10 Championship Tournament. Adelphi falls to 8-4-4 (5-4-2 NE10) with the loss and drop to the No.6 seed in the NE10.
Franklin Pierce goalkeeper Kosta Maniatis picked up his tenth shutout of the season, tying his career season high from the 2021-22 campaign. In the effort, Maniatis made one save for the win while finishing the year with a program best single season goals-against average in a single season of 0.22, passing former Franklin Pierce College goalkeeper James Thrope (2006) who had a 0.39 average.
The Northeast-10 Conference playoffs open on Saturday as the Ravens will face Bentley University in the Quarterfinal round at Sodexo Field, with kickoff under the lights at 7 p.m.
