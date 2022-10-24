High Schools
Monadnock football takes care of business against Epping
EPPING — The Monadnock football team can win out and lock in the No. 2 seed in the Division III standings, and it got one step closer with a 36-12 win over Epping-Newmarket Saturday in Epping.
Ethan Jarvis had two big runs (70 and 23 yards) and a touchdown. Ethan Brown had three touchdowns. Both ran for over 100 yards rushing.
Monadnock (7-1) ends the regular season at Kingswood (0-8) on Friday at 7 p.m. before starting preparations for the playoffs. If the Huskies win Friday, they will host a semifinal game as the No. 2 seed.
College Sports
Keene State men’s soccer ends Senior Day with loss
The Keene State College men’s soccer team was defeated by the University of Southern Maine 2-1 Saturday during Senior Day at Dr. Ron Butcher Field.
All three goals came with less than 10 minutes remaining in the first half. Both of Southern Maine’s goals were scored by freshman forward Josiah Irish, the first two of his collegiate career.
With the Huskies up 2-0, the Owls quickly responded with a goal from sophomore forward Michael Mullen at 41:28, after he received a pass in the box from senior forward Mbambi Mbungu. But Keene State was unable to score the tying goal, losing to Southern Maine for the first time since Sept. 25, 2011.
Keene State (5-9-2, 3-4-0 LEC) enters the final week of the regular season with two games remaining. The first will be on Thursday at Worcester State University at 7 p.m.
Keene State women’s soccer falls to Southern Maine
GORHAM, Maine – The Keene State College women’s soccer team kept up early with the University of Southern Maine before losing 6-2 Saturday at Hannaford Field.
Keene State’s final game of the regular season will happen at Dr. Ron Butcher Field on Friday, Oct. 28, against Rhode Island College at 6 p.m. The Owls (9-8-2, 2-5-0 LEC) will also celebrate Senior Night by recognizing members of the team will play their final regular season home game.
No. 1 Franklin Pierce men’s soccer beats SNHU
MANCHESTER — The No. 1 Franklin Pierce men’s soccer team faced-off with in-state rival Southern New Hampshire University in a Northeast-10 showdown, resulting in a game where both teams traded chances with continuous back-and-forth action.
However, the Ravens made it count late in the contest, scoring the game winner with under 10 minutes to play to claim a 1-0 victory over the Penmen.
With the road win, Franklin Pierce moves to 16-0-1 (9-0-1 NE10), having posted their eighth straight shutout.
Franklin Pierce goalkeeper Javier Torres took care of the business in his third start this season, playing through the full 90 minutes while picking up his second shutout of the season. Torres, in the effort, made three total saves in the win.
Franklin Pierce has their regular season finale on Tuesday evening against Adelphi University at Sodexo Field, with kickoff at 4 p.m.
No. 17 FPU women’s soccer shuts out Assumption
WORCESTER, Mass. — The No. 17 nationally ranked Franklin Pierce University women’s soccer team capped the Northeast-10 Conference portion of its schedule with the team’s fourth consecutive shutout on Saturday afternoon.
Sophomore Jasmine Perez-Acosta provided the game’s only tally, in the 53rd minute, as the Ravens posted a 1-0 victory on the road at Assumption, to clinch at least a share of the NE10 regular season title. The win was the 100th career collegiate victory for head coach Matt Johnson.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 13-2-1 (10-2-0 NE10) and closes out its NE10 schedule with 30 standings points. The Ravens will be either the first or second seed in the upcoming NE10 Championship, pending the outcome of a game between second-place Saint Rose and third-place Adelphi, on Wednesday night at Adelphi. A Saint Rose win would see the Ravens and Golden Knights tied atop the table, with Saint Rose claiming the top seed via its head-to-head win over Franklin Pierce in early September. Any other result will see the Ravens claim the regular-season crown outright.
Franklin Pierce will wrap up its regular season with a non-conference trip to Bridgeport on Wednesday. Game time is set for 7 p.m. at Knights Field in Bridgeport, Conn.
Franklin Pierce football falls to Pace in home finale
RINDGE — It was a matchup of the last two Northeast-10 Conference Offensive Player of the Year selections on Saturday afternoon at Sodexo Field, as graduate student running back EJ Burgess and the Franklin Pierce University football team squared off with graduate student quarterback Carlton Aiken and Pace.
It was Aiken and his setters which had the better of things, as he threw for 294 yards and four touchdowns, while Burgess was held to 28 rushing yards on 14 attempts. In the end, it all added up to a 50-7 victory for Pace.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 1-7 (1-5 NE10), while Pace improves to 5-3 (3-2 NE10).
The Ravens are on the road for the final two weeks of the season, beginning with a trip to Post, for a non-conference contest next weekend. Opening kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Municipal Stadium in Waterbury, Conn.
