High School
ConVal boys soccer team’s win streak snapped by Bow
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal boys soccer team — riding a 10-game win streak — lost to Bow, 1-0, Tuesday in Peterborough.
It’s the Cougars’ first loss since Sept. 9. Bow’s goal at the end of the first half was the first goal ConVal gave up since Sept. 20 (seven games).
“We certainly were not at our best tonight and my hope is that this serves as a bit of a wake up call to the boys,” said ConVal head coach Scott Daniels in an email. “They haven’t felt a loss in a while, had a goal scored against them in almost a month, and with one game left in the season we will need to regroup so that we head into the playoffs with a win.”
With the loss, ConVal (12-3) drops out of the No. 1 seed in the Division II standings, to the No. 3 seed. The Cougars travel to Pembroke Academy for the regular season finale on Friday, then playoffs begin next Wednesday.
Monadnock girls soccer shuts out Prospect Mtn.
SWANZEY — The Monadnock girls soccer team beat Prospect Mountain, 2-0, Tuesday in Swanzey in the penultimate game of the regular season.
Sophomores Cainen Avery and Baliee Soucia scored for the Huskies.
Monadnock (6-8-1) sits in the No. 15 spot in the Division III standings and ends the regular season hosting Sanborn (5-9) Thursday at 6 p.m. The top 16 teams make the playoffs.
Fall Mountain girls soccer picks up crucial win against Hillsboro-Deering
HILLSBORO — The Fall Mountain girls soccer overcame Hillsboro-Deering on Tuesday with a hard-fought 2-1 victory.
The win was crucial as the Wildcats aim to lock up a spot in the upcoming Division III playoffs. Fall Mountain were powered by two first-half strikes from Charlotte Reilly and Selah Fredrick. Mariella Tsitsonis and Aubrey Thomas — a nominee for Sentinel Player of the Week — provided the assists on the goals.
In the second half, a staunch defensive effort helped Fall Mountain to the road victory with goalkeeper Kendal Cote making a few superb stops.
The victory moves the Wildcats to 7-8. The team finishes off the regular season on Thursday at 6 p.m. against Kearsarge in Langdon. The Wildcats sit in the No. 12 spot in the D-III standings. Sixteen teams make the playoffs, which begin next week.
Other Scores:
Boys soccer: Keene 2, Salem 0
Boys soccer: Hillsboro-Deering 4, Fall Mountain 0
Girls soccer: Bow 3, ConVal 0
Girls soccer: Conant 5, Manchester West 0
Volleyball: Exeter 3, Keene 2
College Sports
No. 17 Franklin Pierce women’s soccer posts third straight shutout
WEST HAVEN, Conn. — The No. 17 Franklin Pierce University women’s soccer team kept things rolling on the road on Tuesday afternoon.
Junior Aino Martikainen factored in on both goals at Zolad Stadium, as the Ravens tallied their third straight shutout and their sixth consecutive win, with a 2-0 Northeast-10 Conference victory at New Haven. Martikainen struck for the eventual game-winner in the 25th minute, and later assisted on an 86th-minute insurance marker.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 12-2-1 (9-2-0 NE10) and has won six in a row for the first time since it won eight straight to open the 2019 campaign.
The Ravens are back on the road on Saturday for their NE10 regular-season finale at Assumption. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. in Worcester, Mass.
Keene State volleyball fade in fourth, see winning streak snapped
Rivier’s Sydney Racevicius and Lily Sills combined for 28 kills — three fewer than the total the Keene State College women’s volleyball amassed — as Rivier University posted a 3-1 non-conference win over the Owls Tuesday night at Spaulding Gymnasium to snap KSC’s four-match winning streak.
The Owls (7-13) have another mid-week non-conference home match on Thursday when they welcome Western New England University (14-10, 2-4 CCC) to Spaulding Gymnasium for a 7 p.m. start.
Franklin Pierce volleyball sweeps Saint Michael’s
COLCHESTER, Vt. — The Franklin Pierce University volleyball team picked up a much-needed road victory on Tuesday evening, dispatching the Northeast-10’s northernmost team Saint Michael’s College in three sets (25-22, 27-25, 25-23) for a 3-0 shutout victory.
For Franklin Pierce, it is only their second win against conference opponents as well as over their past five matchups, bringing their overall season record to 7-9 (2-4 NE10) following the triumph. The Purple Knights continue to slip with the loss, dropping their 11th straight match while falling to 1-15 (0-7 NE10) overall.
The Ravens will have a few days off before returning home to host the University of New Haven on Saturday at 6 p.m. in one of their final three remaining home matchups.
