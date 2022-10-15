Keene football battles, but falls late to South
NASHUA — The Keene football team had a chance to take the lead with five minutes left to play, but ultimately fell to Nashua South, 40-28, Friday night in Nashua.
Seamus Howard forced a fumble to give the Blackbirds the ball back and a chance to take the lead, but the drive stalled and South scored a quick touchdown to cushion the lead.
Howard also scored a touchdown on a 43-yard catch.
Aidan Tarr and Jasiah Sales also scored for Keene. Sales scored twice.
"We kept it close, but they found a way to win," said assistant coach Zach Joyal in a text.
Keene (1-6) hosts Bedford next Friday at 6:30 p.m. for its final home game of the regular season.
ConVal football fights against Campbell, but ultimately can't keep up
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal football team lost to Campbell, 30-14, Friday night in Peterborough.
Down just 8-0 after the first quarter and 16-0 at the half, ConVal hung tough with one of the better teams in Division III before Campbell pulled away in the second half.
ConVal got on the board with 10 minutes to play, and scored again on a 70-yard touchdown pass as time expired.
Kendrick Edwards had two receiving touchdowns.
"[Campbell] did a heck of a job shutting down our pass," said ConVal head coach Matt Harris in a text. "We made an adjustment late, but the pass started to come around in the fog."
ConVal (1-6) hosts Stevens next Friday night at 7 p.m.
Keene field hockey ties with Winnacunnet to end the regular season
The Keene field hockey team tied with Winnacunnet, 4-4, Friday at Scripture Field to end the regular season.
Kaylyn Trubiano, Cece Walier, Sofia Miller and Harper Zalaski scored for Keene.
Trubiano had two assists. Tessa Pearson and Meghan Goodwin also each had an assist.
Bella Venezia and Trinity Williamson combined for 15 saves in goal.
Keene qualified for the Division I playoffs, which starts next Thursday.
ConVal boys soccer keeps yet another clean sheet in win over Coe-Brown
NORTHWOOD — The ConVal boys soccer team beat Coe-Brown, 1-0, Friday in Northwood. ConVal has pitched seven consecutive shutouts during its 10-game win streak.
Ethan Kinney had the lone goal for ConVal. The defenders — Austin Klonel, Harry Bernier, Carter Rousseau, Aiden McClusky and Kinney played solidly in front of Wyatt Beaulieu for the shutout.
ConVal (12-2) hosts Bow Tuesday for the final home game of the regular season.
Conant girls soccer suffers one-goal loss to Derryfield
JAFFREY — The Conant girls soccer team lost to Derryfield, 2-1, Friday in Jaffrey.
Senior Jordan Morace scored Conant's goal, which tied the game at one in the second half.
But Derryfield scored shortly after — on a header — to take the lead again, and that time it stuck.
Conant took 20 shots in the game, but couldn't quite find the back of the net consistently.
"We played with pressure offensively and made sure we were making the runs we needed to make in order to get that many shots off," said Conant head coach Devon Spirka in a text. "I know it was a loss for us, but it was refreshing to see that type of determination offensively from my girls."
Conant (7-8) hosts Manchester West Tuesday in the final game of the regular season.
Fall Mountain girls soccer wins to keep playoff hopes alive
CANAAN — A 4-2 victory over Mascoma Valley on Friday night kept the Fall Mountain girls soccer team alive in their quest for a Division III playoff berth.
After a slow start, the Wildcats received goals from freshmen Avery Ducharme and Sophie Grillone to go into the half tied 2-2.
A much-improved Fall Mountain side seized the initiative in the second half as, another freshman, Aubrey Thomas scored the go-ahead goal with less than fifteen minutes remaining. Mariella Tsitsonis then floated home a free-kick toward the end to round out the scoring. Tsitsonis also recorded an assist in the game along with teammates Charlotte Reilly and Selah Fredrick.
The victory breaks a three-game losing skid for the Wildcats who now move to 6-8. Fall Mountain closes out its regular season next week, playing away at Hillsboro-Deering on Tuesday before hosting Kearsarge on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Langdon.
Hinsdale boys soccer beats Mount Royal
HINSALE — The Hinsdale boys soccer team beat Mount Royal, 3-2, Friday in Hinsdale.
John Winters, Ryan Sweetser and Trey Corey scored for the Pacers. Cooper Scherline, Aidan Davis and Parker Cavanna each recorded an assist.
Hinsdale (4-7) are currently two seeds out of a playoff spot with four games to play. The Pacers host Pittsfield Saturday at 3 p.m. for Homecoming.
Other Scores
Boys soccer: Winnisquam 4, Monadnock 1
Girls soccer: Bow 8, Keene 0
Girls soccer: Coe-Brown 4, ConVal 2
Girls soccer: Epping 3, Hinsdale 1
Field hockey: Laconia 3, ConVal 1
Volleyball: Raymond Schools 3, Conant 1
