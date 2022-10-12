High Schools
Keene field hockey falls to Exeter as stretch of tough competition continues
EXETER — The Keene High field hockey team lost to Exeter, 6-2, Wednesday in Exeter.
Sofia Miller and Katie Harrington scored for the Blackbirds.
Megan Goodwin had two assists.
Bella Venezia and Trinity Williamson combined for 10 saves.
Keene (7-8) stays in a playoff spot as of Wednesday night. The Blackbirds are ninth in the Division I standings and the top 11 teams make playoffs.
Keene ends its regular season Friday, hosting the division-leading Winnacunnet squad at 4:30 p.m. Final playoff seeding will likely be announced over the weekend with the D-I tournament starting next Thursday.
ConVal boys soccer pitches another shutout
MILFORD — The ConVal High boys soccer team beat Milford, 2-0, Wednesday night in a game that was postponed from Tuesday.
Senior Jake Daniels scored the go-ahead goal and Caden Peck added an insurance score.
Bryson Boice and Ethan Kinney each had an assist.
Defense held strong once against and senior Wyatt Beaulieu collected another shut out.
ConVal (11-2) still holds on to the No. 1 seed in Division II and next travels to Coe-Brown Friday at 4 p.m.
Other Scores
Boys soccer: Conant 0, Fall Mountain 0 (tie)
Volleyball: Timberlane 3, Keene 1
Volleyball: Hanover 3, Fall Mountain 0
Volleyball: Portsmouth Christian 3, Conant 0
College Sports
Keene State women’s soccer shut down by Castleton
The Keene State College women’s soccer team was shut out by Castleton University 1-0 Wednesday at Dr. Ron Butcher Field.
Senior midfielder Amanda Marshall led the Owls with five shots, three of which were on goal.
Keene State (7-6-2, 2-3-0 LEC) continues its four-game homestand on Saturday, Oct. 15 against UMass-Boston at 1 p.m. Castleton returns home to host Plymouth State University on Oct. 15 at 4:30 p.m.
Mbungu scores hat trick in 4-3 KSC victory
CASTLETON, Vt. — Senior forward Mbambi Mbungu became the first Keene State College men’s soccer player in six years to score a hat trick as the Owls defeated Castleton University, 4-3, Wednesday at Dave Wolk Stadium.
Junior defender Carlos Barrera scored his first goal as a member of the Owls.
Up next, Keene State (5-7-1, 3-2-0 LEC) continues its three-game road trip with a match at UMass-Boston on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m.
Franklin Pierce women’s soccer slips past No. 19 Adelphi
GARDEN, N.Y. — It was largely a quiet contest on the road on Wednesday afternoon, as an early red card forced No. 19 nationally-ranked Adelphi into a defensive approach for much of the proceedings against the Franklin Pierce University women’s soccer team.
The Ravens maintained pressure throughout the second half, to the tune of a 13-5 advantage in shot attempts, and were eventually rewarded in the closing minutes. With just 2:54 to go, junior Aino Martikainen found junior Gianna Derose for the only goal of the game, in a 1-0 Franklin Pierce win at Motamed Field.
With the win in the Northeast-10 Conference contest, Franklin Pierce improves to 10-2-1 (7-2-0 NE10), has won four in a row, and has usurped first place in the NE10 from the homestanding Panthers. Meanwhile, Adelphi suffers its first league loss of the season and falls to 8-3-1 (6-1-1 NE10).
The Ravens return home on Saturday for their final home game of the regular season, against Saint Michael’s. Game time is set for 1 p.m. at Sodexo Field.
