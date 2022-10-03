Keene football falls to Merrimack Saturday
The Keene football team lost to Merrimack, 34-7, Saturday at Alumni Field in Keene.
Johnny Griffin scored the touchdown for the Blackbirds and finished with 28 yards on the ground. Jasiah Sales was Keene's leading rusher with 49 yards.
Keene (1-4) visits Portsmouth next Friday at 7 p.m.
ConVal boys soccer once again shuts out Hollis-Brookline
HOLLIS — The ConVal boys soccer team beat Hollis-Brookline, 1-0, Saturday in Hollis to move into first place in Division II.
It's the second time ConVal shut out Hollis this season. The Cougars have now won seven in a row.
Caden Peck scored the Cougars' goal.
"The entire team played with tremendous intensity and effort," said head coach Scott Daniels in an email.
ConVal (9-2) hosts Milford Monday at 4 p.m.
Conant boys soccer gets revenge on Mascenic
JAFFERY — After losing to Mascenic earlier this season, the Conant boys soccer team beat the Vikings, 3-0, Saturday in Jaffrey.
Conant scored just five seconds into the game on an own goal by Mascenic, then Tom Harvey scored in the 23rd minute to give the Orioles a 2-0 halftime lead.
Bronson Cutter scored Conant's third goal — the only goal of the second half by either team.
Conant (8-2) travels to Monadnock Monday at 4 p.m.
Conant girls soccer beats Campbell in overtime
JAFFREY — The Conant girls soccer team beat Campbell, 2-1, in overtime Saturday in Jaffrey.
Riley Vitello scored both goals for the Orioles, including the game-winner in overtime, assisted by Lola Hayes.
Kelly Williams made 10 saves in net.
"I cannot express how proud I am of the way the girls played and the way they carried themselves," said head coach Devon Spirka in a text. "They played with pressure, with energy, and played together from the first whistle to the last whistle and that's what won us the game."
Conant (4-5) travels to Monadnock Monday at 4 p.m.
ConVal cross country competes at Black Bear Invitational
NORTHWOOD — ConVal participated in the Black Bear Invitational, hosted by Coe-Brown, Saturday.
The boys' varsity team was led by William Simard who posted another top 15 finish (17:26). Nathan Klonel (20:36), Nathaniel Mao (21:03), Mason Deschenes (21:04) and Cameron Bishop (21:56) rounded out the top five ConVal runners.
In the girls' varsity race, Elizabeth Petrov stepped up as the top finisher for ConVal (24:42). She edged out Paige Mendez (24:42) in an exciting sprint finish between teammates. Whitney Adirar (24:57), Makenna Proctor (26:21) and Sara Mackie (30:38) completed ConVal's top five finishers.
Other Scores:
Boys soccer: Hinsdale 5, Pittsfield 1
Girls soccer: Stevens 4, Monadnock 1
Girls soccer: Hinsdale 5, Pittsfield 0
Girls soccer: Hollis-Brookline 5, ConVal 0
Field hockey: Conant 1, Mascenic 0
