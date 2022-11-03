Ravens men's soccer advances to NE-10 Championship final
RINDGE — The top-seeded Franklin Pierce University men’s soccer team advanced to their third straight Northeast-10 Championship Final on Wednesday evening, upending No. 4 in-state rival Southern New Hampshire University with a dominating 6-1 victory in the semifinal round at Sodexo Field.
Sophomore forward Braudilio Rodrigues led the way for FPU, notching seven points with a goal and five assists, setting a new single-game program record in helpers.
Raven starting goalkeeper Javier Torres faced two shots total in his first collegiate playoff victory, making one save through the full 90 minutes.
The second-round triumph improves the Ravens to 19-0-1 (10-0-1 NE10) overall on the season.
In the opposing bracket, the seventh-ranked Le Moyne College Dolphins emerged victorious over the sixth-ranked Adelphi University Panthers in penalty kicks (3-1), setting the stage for the NE10 Championship Final, which will be played on Saturday, Nov. 5, with kickoff at 6 p.m.
Comeback comes up just short for Ravens field hockey in loss to Bentley
RINDGE — An offense which has struggled at times in recent weeks came to life for the Franklin Pierce University field hockey team on Wednesday afternoon. Facing a 3-0 fourth-quarter deficit at Sodexo Field, the Ravens got goals from seniors Christine Jarowicz and Meghan Winn in a final period where they posted a 7-0 advantage in shots. But it would not be quite enough as visiting Bentley notched a goal apiece in each of the first three quarters and held on for a 3-2 victory in the Northeast-10 Conference contest.
Senior goaltender MacKenzie Potvin finished with seven saves against 10 shots and suffered the loss (0-5) in the Ravens’ net.
The Ravens (4-11, 3-7 NE10) are back in action for their home finale on Saturday, Nov. 5, when they host Adelphi at 11 a.m. The team will honor its senior class prior to the game at Sodexo Field.
