Keene State men’s soccer’s season ends with loss to Eastern Connecticut State in LEC tourney
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — The 2022 season is officially over for the Keene State College men’s soccer team after the Owls lost to Eastern Connecticut State University 1-0 Tuesday in the first round of the Little East Conference tournament at Thomas Nevers Field.
Eastern Connecticut State (11-5-2, 6-2 LEC) got its only goal of the match at 14:33, when senior defender Larson Richards scored on a penalty kick. The Warriors had seven shots on goal throughout the match, whereas Keene State (5-12-2, 3-5-0 LEC) had two. The Owls did not record a shot on goal until 71:10 from freshman forward Nick Henao Vasquez. Senior midfielder Vance Bates had the other shot on goal for Keene State. Both shots were stopped by ECSU Dylan Pallanck.
Senior goalkeeper Anthony Pasciuto made six saves in his final game for the Owls.
Senior forward Mbambi Mbungu led all players with four shots.
Eastern Connecticut State advances to the semifinals of the LEC Tournament, where the Warriors will play at No. 2 UMass-Boston on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 1 p.m.
Season ends for Keene State women’s soccer after loss to UMass-Boston in LEC tourney
BOSTON – The No. 6 Keene State College women’s soccer team was defeated by No. 3 UMass-Boston 4-0 Tuesday in the first round of the Little East Conference Tournament. The loss ends the Owls’ season.
Senior forward Kaylee Haynes, who is UMass-Boston’s leading scorer, put the Beacons ahead by scoring the team’s first two goals at 10:01 and 19:03. Graduate forward Lindsay Bouscaren extended the Beacons’ lead to 3-0 with a goal at 73:48. The last goal of the game happened at 75:16, when the Owls knocked the ball off a corner kick into their own net.
The Owls (10-9-2, 3-5-0 LEC) finish with a winning record in a full season for the first time since 2019. Keene State has finished with a winning record in 38 of its program’s 42 seasons.
Freshman Joclynn Tyler and juniors Alexa Skinner and Kendall Healy each recorded one shot on goal for the Owls.
Freshman Sonia Moritz made five saves in goal for the Owls.
UMass-Boston (9-8-2, 5-3-0 LEC) will play at No. 2 Western Connecticut State University in the semifinals of the LEC Tournament on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.