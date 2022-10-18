High School
ConVal volleyball team sweeps Fall Mountain on Dig Pink Night
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal volleyball team beat Fall Mountain in straight sets, 3-0 (25-11, 25-12, 25-17), Monday night in Peterborough.
The Cougars took the floor tonight in honor and remembrance of those who have cancer and to support the Side-Out Foundation. The gym was packed with tons of pink and the Cougars fans filled the bleachers.
The Cougars came out with a 6-0 run by Kendall Sullivan and then Ashlynn Williams added eight more before the Cougars ran away and won the first set 25-11. A similar result happened in the second set and the Cougars won 25-12. The third set was a back and forth some but the Cougars took the set 25-17.
Leading the Cougars tonight were Sullivan with 11 aces, seven assists and two kills. Williams had eight aces while Emma Rodenhiser had five kills on the night and Ivy Armstrong-McEvoy had seven kills. Aria Laurent had five assists and two aces and Makaela Drummond had a pair of kills.
The Cougars move to 10-4 on the season and travel to John Stark on Wednesday.
Other Scores
Boys soccer: Concord Christian 11, Hinsdale 0
Girls soccer: Hollis-Brookline 9, Keene 1
Girls soccer: Concord Christian 7, Hinsdale 0
Volleyball: Conant 3, Franklin 1
College Sports
KSC field hockey pummels UMass-Dartmouth
NORTH DARTMOUTH, Mass. — After a two-goal, three-assist, seven-point afternoon on Saturday, Keene State College sophomore forward Irini Stefanakos tacked on two more goals and two more assists less than 48 hours later as the Owls mostly coasted to an 8-3 road victory over the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth in Little East Conference action on a grey Monday afternoon at Cressy Field.
Playing a game that was originally scheduled for Sept. 10 and the second of a season-closing six games in 14-day stretch, KSC used a strong start to build a quick lead and used their offense to overwhelm the Corsairs despite the home team compiling one fewer shot today than that had total in their last four games combined.
For Stefanakos, it is now the best two-game stretch of her still-young career and marks the fifth time in the last seven games she has a goal, sitting now with a team-best 10 goals and seven assists (27 points) on the season.
Ellie Hunkins finished with a goal and three assists for the Owls, while Maggie Cahoon had a goal and an assist.
KSC (8-7, 7-1 LEC) is a half-game behind Southern Maine for first place in the league standings, but the top seven remain separated by just two games in the loss column. The Owls’ remaining four games are all against teams from that group.
Keene State has four games left, all within the conference. They are at Worcester State University (9-6, 6-2 LEC) on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.