Keene boys take control late against Londonderry
LONDONDERRY — The Keene boys basketball team pulled away late in a 63-48 win over Londonderry Friday in Londonderry.
Keene held a one-point lead at halftime (23-22), then outscored the Lancers 40-26 in the second half.
Lucas Malay led the way with 19 points while Ben Hertlzer added 13. Andrew Prock scored eight and Zak Whitney scored seven.
The Blackbirds (2-3) played well on defense, said head coach Ray Boulay, and cleaned up the turnovers.
Keene hosts Nashua North (4-1) Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Conant boys hang on to beat Mascoma Valley
JAFFREY — The Conant boys basketball team mustered up a 39-34 win over Mascoma Valley Friday night at Pratt Gymnasium in Jaffrey.
Ben Sawyer led the way with 12 points, Jordan Nagle added nine and Manny Hodgson scored seven.
For Mascoma (4-3), Zach Thompson scored 12, James Thomas had eight and Brayden Pierce scored six.
Conant (5-2) had a 21-15 lead at halftime, then was up 31-25 at the end of the third quarter. Mascoma then went on a 5-0 run to make it a one-point game with 4:36 to play.
The Orioles were clinging to a 33-32 lead with 42.5 seconds to play, and eventually held on for the five-point win.
Conant travels to Campbell (5-2) Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Other Scores
Boys basketball: ConVal at Plymouth, ppd
Girls basketball: ConVal vs. Plymouth, ppd
Boys basketball: Fall Mountain at Hillsboro-Deering, ppd
Girls basketball: Fall Mountain vs. Hillsboro-Deering, ppd
