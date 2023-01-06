Monadnock boys beat Newport in double OT
SWANZEY — It took until double overtime, but the Monadnock boys basketball team beat Newport, 77-67, Thursday night in Swanzey.
Senior Evan Dumaine led the offense with 30 points and classmate Nate Johnson added 18.
Monadnock was behind 47-39 going into the fourth quarter, but senior Gabe Hill had just taken a charge, which head coach Jim Hill said gave the team some life.
“I think Gabe taking that charge really got us going,” Coach Hill said.
The Huskies were down by two points with 2.1 seconds left before junior Ben Dean found Dumaine for the layup at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.
“[Evan] is just a tank in there,” Coach Hill said. “He’s really starting to understand our brand of basketball and how we can grind some wins out.”
Then, at the end of the first overtime period, freshman Koby Kidney hit a free throw to tie the game and force a second overtime.
It was all Monadnock from there, as the Huskies shutout Newport in the second overtime period.
Another big moment came at the end of the first half, when junior Brady LeClair came in off the bench to give the team some life heading into the break.
Monadnock shot 20-for-31 from the free throw line.
“We’re finding a way to win,” Coach Hill said. “We’re starting to find out who we are, and I think that’s a great attribute to have moving forward. Win or lose, we’re working hard and competing hard.”
Monadnock (3-5) has now won two consecutive close games and travels to Stevens (3-2) Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Monadnock girls hoops downs Newport
NEWPORT — The Monadnock girls basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak with a 46-40 win over Newport High Thursday in Newport.
Bailee Soucia scored 16 points to lead the offense and Mea Carroll-Clough scored nine. Finley Avery and Shaylee Branon each had six.
The Huskies were once again without Bree Lawrence and Marlee Carroll-Clough in Thursday’s contest.
The game was close the entire way, with the Huskies holding onto a 28-26 lead at halftime. Monadnock pulled ahead a bit with a strong third quarter, then gave some back in the fourth but held on for the win.
Monadnock (3-3) travel to Brattleboro Union Saturday at 3 p.m.
Conant boys control Raymond
RAYMOND — The Conant boys basketball team beat Raymond, 42-31, Thursday in Raymond.
Ben Sawyer scored 16 points and Jared Nagle added 13. Manny Hodgson scored six points.
Conant pulled ahead 23-16 at halftime and kept pressing after halftime.
The Orioles (4-2) host Mascoma Valley (4-2) Friday at 6 p.m.
Keene unified gets past ConVal in rec game
PETERBOROUGH — The Keene and ConVal unified basketball teams battled all game, and it was the Blackbirds that came out on top, 52-50, Thursday in Peterborough in a recreational league game.
Senior Matt Hearn led the Blackbirds with 16 points and freshman Sam Files added 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.