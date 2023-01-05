ConVal boys roll, beat Hollis-Brookline
HOLLIS — In a game postponed from Tuesday, the ConVal boys basketball team beat Hollis-Brookline, 66-46, Wednesday in Holllis.
Senior Joe Gutwein once again led the offense with 36 points. Noah Stewart added 13 and Ryan Close had seven.
ConVal was ahead 28-20 at halftime, but pulled away in the third quarter.
The Cougars (3-0) visit Plymouth Friday at 6:30 p.m.
ConVal wrestling gets by Kingswood
WOLFEBORO — The ConVal wrestling team beat Kingswood, 36-30, Wednesday in Wolfeboro.
Luis Torres, John Henley, DJ Stevens, Solomon Page and Chris Robbins all won by forfeit. Kast Chek pinned his opponent.
ConVal (3-0) will be in Keene for the Minickiello Invitational on Saturday.
Other high school scores
Wrestling: Keene 41, Exeter 31
Girls basketball: Hollis-Brookline 57, ConVal 42
College scores
Women’s basketball:
Southern Conn. State 68, Franklin Pierce 41
Men’s basketball:
Southern Conn. State 75, Franklin Pierce 66
Keene State 100, UMass-Dartmouth 72
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like The Keene Sentinel's weekend e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our weekend e-edition on Saturday at 6 a.m. via email.
Would you like to have The Keene Sentinel's weekday e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our Monday through Friday e-edition at 11:30 a.m. via email.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.