Monadnock boys beat Kearsarge at the buzzer
NORTH SUTTON — In a rematch of last year's Division III quarterfinal, the Monadnock boys basketball team got its revenge with a 51-50 win over Kearsarge Tuesday in North Sutton.
Down 50-49 in the final seconds, Monadnock senior Gabe Hill went to the free throw line but missed both shots.
On the second miss, Nate Johnson got the rebound, but missed the put-back attempt. Then senior Evan Dumaine scooped up the second rebound and put it in for the win at the buzzer.
Dumaine finished with 20 points, junior Ben Dean added 14 points and Hill had 10.
Monadnock (2-5) hosts Newport (1-3) Thursday at 7 p.m.
Conant boys cruise past Fall Mountain
JAFFREY — The Conant boys basketball team beat Fall Mountain, 53-23, Tuesday night in Langdon.
The Orioles sped out to a 20-5 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
Jordan Nagle led the way with 17 points for the Orioles, including two dunks. Lane LeClair scored 15, Jared Nagle added 10 and Manny Hodgson scored nine.
Owen Riendeau scored five points for the Wildcats while Logan Willett and Mitch Cormier each added four.
Conant (3-2) travels to Raymond Schools (1-3) Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Fall Mountain (0-3) heads to Hillsboro-Deering (0-4) Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Other Scores
Girls basketball: Concord 44, Keene 36
Girls basketball: Kearsarge 34, Monadnock 32
Girls basketball: Conant 56, Fall Mountain 21
