High Schools
Keene High girls hockey cruises past Souhegan
The Keene High girls hockey team flooded the scoresheet on Tuesday night, picking up a 10-1 win on the road.
Sephra Parrelli led the charge with three goals on the afternoon as the Blackbirds (5-5) took an 8-1 lead through two periods.
Olive Thatcher and Mauren Ladzinski each netted two goals while Cam Ladzinski, Alyvia Singleton and Sarah Weber also found the back of the net. Lilly Rowell was credited with the win in goal.
Keene is back in action Saturday when it hosts Pinkerton. Puck drop is slated for 5:35 p.m.
Hinsdale girls get back in win column
The Hinsdale girls basketball team topped Wilton-Lyndeborough 42-36 on Tuesday night on the road, bouncing back from its second loss of the second loss last Friday to Epping.
Addy Nardolillo poured in 16 points to lead the Pacers (8-2) while Brooklyn Pagach followed with 14 points.
Hinsdale travels to play Mount Royal tonight for a 5 p.m. tip.
Gutwein drops 40 in ConVal boys hoops win
ConVal senior Joe Gutwein nearly outscored the opponents all on his own, dropping 40 points as the Cougars roared past Sanborn 61-49 on Tuesday night in Kingston.
Noah Stewart added 12 points for ConVal (8-3). The Cougars host Hollis-Brookline on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
ConVal girls hoops dispatches Sanborn
The ConVal girls’ basketball team cruised to a 49-21 victory over Sanborn on Tuesday in Peterborough thanks to a stout defensive performance.
The Cougars held Sanborn to just nine points in the first half, and didn’t relent in the second half.
Morgan Bemont led the way offensively with 20 points. Emma Jonsson tallied 11 points.
The win snaps a three-game losing streak for ConVal (3-7). The Cougars will travel to face Hollis-Brookline on Friday for a 6 p.m. tip.W
Colleges
Franklin Pierce men’s hockey ties in nail-biter
Jason Ladzinski netted the tying goal in the final minute of the third period as the Franklin Pierce men’s hockey team fought to a 1-1 tie against in-state rivals Saint Anselm on Tuesday night.
The teams played 60 minutes of scoreless hockey until Saint Anselm went ahead in the opening minute of the third.
The Ravens (9-14-1, 6-7-1 NE10) had a 4-1 shot advantage in the five-minute, three-minute overtime but could not tally a winner. Kyle Martin made 31 saves in net for the Ravens.
Franklin Pierce travels to face Southern New Hampshire on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
