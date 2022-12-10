Monadnock boys overpowered by Mascoma
CANAAN — The Monadnock boys basketball team fell behind early, started to chip away, but ultimately lost to Mascoma Valley, 65-45, Friday in Canaan.
Mascoma pulled ahead 13-0 to start the game, but the Huskies brought it within six at halftime and were only trailing by four at the end of the third quarter.
Then Mascoma had had enough.
Monadnock only scored seven points in the fourth quarter while Mascoma's Zach Thompson started to catch fire. Thompson ended with 16 points after behind held to just four in the first half.
Senior Evan Dumaine scored 25 points for the Huskies. He went to the foul like 11 times.
"He saved us with his scoring," said Monadnock head coach Jim Hill. "He was a tank."
Senior Gabe Hill scored eight points while junior Ben Dean scored seven. Dean was tasked with defending Thompson — the preseason Player of the Year — and had some success for much of the game before Dean got into some foul trouble.
Senior Nate Johnson scored six points.
“Not the even scoring we were looking for," said Coach Hill. "We didn’t shoot the ball well and we just turned it over too much.”
Monadnock (0-1) travels to Conant (1-0) Tuesday for at 6 p.m. tip-off.
Hinsdale boys fall to Holy Family
MANCHESTER — The Hinsdale boys basketball team lost to Holy Family, 70-52, Friday night in Manchester.
Holy Family jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter. Hinsdale clawed back and made it a game into the third quarter, but Holy Family started hitting its three's (seven in the third quarter) to pull away for good.
Noah Pangelinan and Brayden Eastman led the Pacers with 11 points apiece.
Hinsdale (0-2) plays Mascenic Wednesday in its home opener at 7 p.m.
Conant girls shake off championship game loss with win over Stevens
JAFFREY — The Conant girls basketball team beat a strong Stevens team, 52-39, Friday night in Jaffrey.
Senior Emma Tenters started her final season off strong, with a 28-point performance, including shooting 11-for-11 from the free throw line.
Classmate Brynn Rautiola scored 15 points in the win.
The teams were relatively close for the first half, but the Orioles got some breathing room in the second half.
"Great first win of the season," said Conant head coach Brian Troy in a text. "Very happy for the girls to tough this one out. There were definitely some first game mistakes, but definitely correctable.
"We'll get better and keep improving as time moves on," Troy added. "Stevens is a very good team that will be there battling near the end of the season. Feels great to win and move forward."
Conant (1-0) travels to Monadnock (1-0) Tuesday in a rematch of last year's Division III championship game. Tip-off is at 5 p.m.
Hinsdale girls get past Holy Family with ease
MANCHESTER — The Hinsdale girls basketball team beat Holy Family, 44-22, Friday night in Manchester.
Junior Brookelynn Pagach led the team with 18 points, all coming in the first three quarters. Addy Nardolillo chipped in with eight points of her own.
Hinsdale (2-0) hosts Mascenic in its home opener Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Other Scores
Boys basketball: Conant 54, Stevens 39
Boys basketball: Hopkinton 80, Fall Mountain 34
Girls basketball: Hopkinton 51, Fall Mountain 28
