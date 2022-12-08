ConVal wrestling picks up two dual meet wins
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal wrestling team started its season with wins over Pelham (42-30) and Lebanon (48-30) Wednesday night at the Cougar Cave in Peterborough.
Chris Robbins, Seth Fowler, Kast Chek and DJ Stevens all picked up two wins. Fowler and Chek both won with two pins.
Briar Bethel, Stevens, Chek and Fowler each won by pins against Pelham while Solomon Page, Emiel Sefuentes and Robbins won by forfeit in that match.
In the Lebanon match, Everett Benham, Toby Cornell, Robbins, Fowler and Chek all won by pins. Louis Torres, Stevens and Jon Henley won by forfeit.
ConVal (2-0) hosts the Early Bird Tournament on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
Keene State men overwhelm Plymouth State
Junior guard Mason Jean Baptiste shook out of a small recent three-point shooting funk by making six on the night, sophomore guard Spencer Aronson added four (on seven attempts), sophomore guard Octavio Brito tacked on three others — and that was only the tip of the iceberg — as the eighth-ranked Keene State College men’s basketball team drilled Plymouth State University, 95-65, in a Little East Conference game Wednesday night at Spaulding Gymnasium to set a new program-best mark by starting a season 9-0.
A prolific three-point shooting team thus far on the season that had made double-digit threes five times including 15 on two occasions took another step further on this night, burying the Panthers underneath an avalanche of 18 treys that gave the Owls a commanding lead very quickly that was never remotely threatened. KSC made 10-of-20 in the first 20 minutes and then started 3-of-5 after the break to, at one point, be shooting 13-for-25 (52 percent) from behind the arc. The lead at that time early in the second half had risen to 35 points. At halftime it was 54-26. Plymouth never had a lead, and trailed 5-0 in 39 seconds after Brito was off and running fast.
KSC again finished with five players in double-figures, paced by 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting from Jean Baptiste who was 6-for-10 from deep. He also grabbed three rebounds. Brito added 16 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3-PT) and eight boards, Jeff Hunter 14 points (6-9 FG) and six rebounds, and Aronson 12 points (4-7 3-PT) and five rebounds. Jeric Cichon rounded out the double-figure scorers with 10 points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3-PT, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, and two steals.
Keene State wraps up the fall semester portion of their schedule with a home matchup against Rhode Island College (4-6, 2-0 LEC) on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Four in double figures fuel KSC women to romp
Sophomore forward Kenzie Durnford and first year guard Valerie Luizzi combined to score 22 points on 8-for-14 shooting as the Keene State College women’s basketball team ran out to a 10-point lead after one and ultimately had no trouble with Plymouth State University, downing the Panthers 72-43 in Little East Conference action Wednesday night at Spaulding Gymnasium.
For Durnford, who finished with 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting, it was another efficient effort. She is 9-for-12 from the floor and 5-for-7 from three-point range in her last two games, scoring 25 points. On the season, she is shooting 45 percent overall and 10-for-26 (39 percent) from three.
Luizzi added 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting, 2-of-5 from deep, five rebounds, and three assists. The Colchester, Conn. native has scored 38 points over the last three games and shot 8-for-18 from three while also adding 13 rebounds and five assists as she continues to settle in as a first year guard for a young Owls team, scoring in double-figures in five of eight games so far.
Aryanna Murray finished with 12 points (2-5 3-PT), five rebounds, and three assists while Elizabeth Gonyea rounded out the Owls’ double-figure efforts with 10 points (2-7 3-PT, 4-6 FT).
Rylee Burgess grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds.
Keene State (3-5, 1-1 LEC) hosts preseason LEC favorite Rhode Island College (6-2, 2-0 LEC) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Favorable first half powers FPU men’s basketball to win over Saint Michael’s
RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce men’s basketball team worked off a balanced first half to decisively defeat Saint Michael’s College, 66-40, in a Northeast-10 Conference showdown at The Fieldhouse on Wednesday evening.
The home victory improves men’s basketball’s record to 5-3 (3-2 NE10) on the season, as Saint Michael’s drops to 6-4 (2-3 NE10) with their third consecutive loss.
Brandon Kolek led all players with 16 points, six rebounds, and four assists across 35 minutes played, going 6-of-14 from the floor. Sean Bresnan also chipped in with 14 points, six rebounds, and three steals, while Antonio Chandler matched a career-high 11 points in the effort, pulling in six rebounds of his own. From the bench, the Raven reserves pulled through with 23 points scored, as the team shot 22-of-53 (41.5 percent) in field goals.
The Ravens will take a break of conference play in their next matchup on Saturday where they will travel to Caldwell University for a 4 p.m. tipoff.
