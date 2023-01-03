Keene wrestling competes at holiday tourney
LOWELL, Mass. — The Keene wrestling team traveled to Lowell, Mass. over the holiday break to compete at the George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament. The tournament included over 80 teams from across New England.
Seniors Jack Hebert and Jason Canavan, junior Silas Runez and freshman Lily Runez all reached the quarterfinals but did not place.
Keene will host the annual Minickiello Tournament Saturday at Purbeck Gym.
KHS gymnastics hosts Londonderry in dual meet
Last Friday, the Keene gymnastics team hosted Londonderry in its only home meet of the season at the Keene Family YMCA.
Gymnasts representing Alvirne and Campbell were also in attendance competing as independents.
Londonderry squeaked out a first place finish with a team score of 120.1, besting the Blackbirds, who finished with a score of 116.8.
Notable individual performances from the Blackbirds came from Sofia Accorsi and Erin French, both who finished first and second respectively on Uneven Bars and Floor Exercise. Accorsi also added to her evening by taking first in the All-Around with a score of 31.5, followed closely by Ava Ruppel (Londonderry) with a score of 30.95 and Skyla Houle (Campbell) with a score of 30.4 to round out the top three.
The Blackbirds honored seniors Emma Onduso and Erin Smith before the meet for Senior Night.
The Blackbirds will be on the road for their next meet on Jan. 8 in Amherst at Gymnastics Village competing against Hollis-Brookline and Spaulding.
Keene, ConVal track teams participate in meet at Plymouth State University
PLYMOUTH — The Keene and ConVal boys and girls winter track teams participated in a meet at Plymouth State University last Friday.
The Keene boys and girls teams both finished fourth out of eight teams at the NH Winter League Track meet.
Leading the way for the Keene girls was freshman Lucy Houston, who placed in four events: 300-meter (second), long jump (fifth), 55-meter (sixth), and as a member of the second place 4x200-meter relay team. Also placing in multiple events was senior Bri Hodgman who finished seventh in the 55-meter and fourth in the 300-meter. Zoe Jane Roberts, Troia Milotte, and Taylor Roberts did well in the shot put, finishing third, sixth and seventh, respectively. Houston, Hodgman, Ava Streed and Grace Fallon combined to finish second in the 4x200 relay.
Garnering three wins for the boys team was Chris Stevens in the 55-meter (6.68), 300-meter (37.38) and the 4x200-meter relay. Other standouts for Keene were Dan McIntyre (1,500-meter), Nolan Gillis (55-meter and long jump), Jack Bates (55- and 600-meter) and Erik Nolan (55-meter, 600-meter). Nolan, Bates, Gillis and Stevens won the 4x200 relay.
Keene’s next meet is Saturday at UNH.
The ConVal boys team finished with 13 points, led by junior Jamie Post who scored five points with a second-place finish in the 55-meter hurdles (9.42 seconds) and one point with a sixth-place finish in the 1000-meter run (3:01.19). Sophomore William Simard finished second in the 1500-meter run (4:32.17) for five points, and the 4x200-meter relay team made up of seniors Ryan Charron and Nathaniel Mao along with freshmen Mason Dechenes and Cole Bouchard scored two points with their sixth-place finish in 1:53.59.
In the girls meet, junior Tasha MacNeil scored all 11 of the team’s points, winning the shot put with a throw of 27’10 for six points, and finishing second in the long jump (13’11) for five points.
