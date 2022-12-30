MANCHESTER — The Hinsdale boys basketball team competed in the West Side Christmas Classic, reaching the semifinals before losing to host Holy Family.
The Pacers went 2-2 in the round robin portion of the tournament, with a win over Mount Royal (43-23) before losing to Division II Sanborn, and Holy Family. Hinsdale then beat Moultonborough, 29-25 to earn No. 3 seed and a date with Holy Family in the semifinals.
The Pacers came out flat in that semifinal and found themselves down 27-13 at the half.
The second half the Pacers came out with a good fight but could not get it back falling 43-31. Brayden Eastman hit six 3’s to lead Hinsdale in that game, while Aiden Davis chipped in seven points.
“This year we as a team really grew through this tournament,” said Hinsdale head coach Carl Anderson in an email. “Josh Southwick really got his confidence with his jumper, John Winters had some great moments on defense and scored in every game but one. Grady Jutras has been coming along but really showed that as a freshman he can play and contribute when he is on the floor. Trace Tetreault has a great knack of getting open and finding a way to get to the foul line and convert. Julian Shaink did a good job on rebounding and getting to the paint.”
Hinsdale — at 0-3 in NHIAA games — hosts Derryfield next Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.