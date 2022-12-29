Keene boys track finishes fourth at the Winter Track League Meet
HANOVER — With only four team members competing, the Keene boys track team finished fourth out of 13 teams at the Winter Track League Meet at Dartmouth College Wednesday.
Leading the way for Keene was Chris Stevens who won two events and set two school records. His winning time of 6.63 in the 55 meters is the fastest in the state of New Hampshire so far this season, and his 300-meter time of 37.08 is the best in Division I and second fastest time in New Hampshire.
Also running well for Keene was Erik Nolan who won the 600-meter in 1:30.73.
Jack Bates ran a solid 600-meter race and Nolan Gillis did well in the long jump. Bates, Gillis, Stevens and Nolan combined to run 3:53.71 in the 4 x 400 relay, placing third.
The Keene girls team placed ninth out of 13 schools. Keene had very strong performances in the shot put where Zoe Jane Roberts placed second (28’ 4.75”) and Troia Milotte placed fourth (27’ 2.5”).
Other strong performances for Keene were turned in by Lucy Houston (55-meter in 8.24 and 300m in 48.40) and McKenna Castor (10.71 in 55-meter hurdles). Houston, Bri Hodgman, Ava Streed, and Castor combined for fifth place in the 4 x 200 relay.
Keene’s next meet is at Plymouth University on Friday.
Conant girls basketball team reaches championship game of Xmas tourney
MANCHESTER — The Conant girls basketball team — after two wins in the Doug Chandler Christmas Tournament — earned its spot in the championship game with a 46-34 win over Merrimack High School in the semifinal game Wednesday at Manchester Central High School.
Senior Brynn Rautiola scored 20 points in Wednesday’s win and classmate Emma Tenters had 10. Hannah Manley added seven points.
“We didn’t necessarily play well, but it was good enough to get the win and move on to the championship,” said Conant head coach Brian Troy in a text. “To be the only division 3 team in this tournament is really something we’re proud of. We’re going to compete hard [Thursday] and we’ll see what happens.”
Conant will play the winner of the second semifinal between Bow and Manchester Memorial in the championship game Thursday. Bow is one of the favorites in Division II.
In Tuesday’s opening round, Conant beat Manchester Central, 47-27. Rautiola and Tenters each had 16 points while Bella Hart added six.
