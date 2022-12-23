Keene boys give Trinity a fight, but fall in close game
MANCHESTER — The Keene boys basketball team gave the defending Division I champions a run for their money, but Trinity ultimately pulled out the win, 62-56, Thursday in Manchester.
Keene led most of the way, holding a 38-27 lead at halftime and a 47-41 lead after the third quarter. But the Pioneers outscored Keene 21-9 in the final quarter to squeeze out the win.
Ben Hertzler and Andrew Prock each had 13 points for the Blackbirds while Fitch Hennessey scored 12. Lucas Malay scored six points.
Tyler Bike scored 22 points to lead the Pioneers.
Keene (1-2) has lost both of its games by a combined eight points. The Blackbirds host Concord on Jan. 3 at 7 p.m.
Monadnock boys pick up first win of season
HILLSBORO — The Monadnock boys basketball team picked up its first win of the season with a 63-44 victory over Hillsboro-Deering Thursday in Hillsboro.
Evan Dumaine scored 19 points, including 10 free throws. Gabe Hill scored 16 points and had 13 rebounds.
Nate Johnson added 11 points as a low post presence.
Ben Dean was a leader on defense, supported by the rest of the team throughout the night, said Monadnock head coach Jim Hill.
"We moved the ball much better," Coach Hill said. "More of a team effort. A lot of assists. Getting to the line a lot. It was fun to watch.
"It's what we've been trying to do for a couple games," he added. "Hopefully we can continue to do that."
Monadnock (1-3) hosts Brattleboro Union High School on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Joe Gutwein goes on another tear as ConVal boys beat Bow
PETERBOROUGH — Senior Joe Gutwein scored 29 points to lead the ConVal boys basketball team to a 66-62 win over Bow Thursday night at the Cougar Cave in Peterborough.
Ryan Close added 14 points. Ethan Kinney and Max Cail each scored seven.
Bow freshman Jake Reardon scored 34 points, including 16 points in the fourth quarter.
ConVal got out to a 35-23 lead at halftime, and led 49-38 after the third quarter, but Bow made things interesting with a 21-point fourth quarter.
The Cougars held on for the four-point win.
ConVal (2-0) hits the road for a long road trip, starting with Hollis-Brookline on Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. The Cougars play their next four games on the road and are next home on Jan. 16.
Fall Mountain boys fall in tight battle with Newport
NEWPORT — The Fall Mountain boys basketball team hung with Newport for three quarters before the Tigers took control in the fourth, beating the Wildcats, 71-53, Thursday at Towle Elementary School in Newport.
The game was tied at 31 at halftime, and Newport only had a three-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
But a 24-9 frame in favor of Newport created the lopsided final score.
Fall Mountain struggled at the free throw line, only hitting 45 percent of its shots.
Kyle Fisher led the Wildcats with 15 points and Foster Willett added 14. Fall Mountain had eight different players score.
Fall Mountain (0-2) stays on the road against Windsor High School in Vermont on Tues. Dec. 27 at 2:30 p.m. as part of the Connecticut River Classic.
Monadnock girls fall to Concord Christian
SWANZEY — The Monadnock girls basketball team lost to the defending Division IV champions in Concord Christian, 50-30, Thursday night in Swanzey.
Concord Christian, up a division this season, rushed out to a 17-0 lead and it proved to be a hole the Huskies could not climb out of.
"Concord is a very complete team," said Monadnock head coach Rob Colbert in a text. "I didn't have the girls ready for the physicality they played with. We showed signs of competing at times but not enough and certainly not early. ... Hats off they are better than we are right now."
Bree Lawrence scored eight points for the Huskies. Shaylee Branon added seven. Bailee Soucia and Ella Santow each had four.
Concord Christian had three girls in double digits: Sarah Muir (16 points), Kayden Rioux (10 points) and Emma Smith (10 points). Lilli Carlile had nine.
Monadnock (2-2) is on the road the entire first week of January, starting with a trip to Kearsarge on Jan. 3 at 5 p.m. The Huskies will be back home on Jan. 10 against Stevens.
Other Scores:
Girls basketball: Conant 77, St. Thomas Aquinas 44
