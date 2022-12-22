Keene boys hockey bounces back with win over Londonderry
HOOKSETT — The Keene boys hockey team beat Londonderry, 6-4, Wednesday night a Tri-Town Arena in Hooksett.
Noah Parrelli scored a hattrick, including the go-ahead goal with three minutes to play in the third period. Joel Beard and Jonah Murphy each scored and recorded three assists. Leo Ballaro also had a goal and Jayden Frazier had an assist.
Orion Murphy made 23 saves in net and also recorded two assists.
"He made some really good decisions," said Keene head coach Chris McIntosh, adding that the puck was bouncing around quite a bit on the ice. "He stepped up huge today. Huge, huge game for him."
The Blackbirds had a 2-1 lead after the first period, then the teams were tied at three after the second.
Beard scored with five minutes to play to give Keene a 4-3 lead, but 30 seconds later Londonderry tied things up once again.
Parrelli then scored with three minutes to play to give Keene the lead once again, and that time it stuck. He added an empty net goal in the final 10 seconds to complete the hat trick.
Defensemen Cam Quail played some important minutes for Keene in the win, McIntosh said.
“He’s not going to show up on the stat sheet, but man does he play well," McIntosh said. "Plays some huge minutes for us.”
The win follows a frustrating loss to Bow last week which saw Keene unravel in the second period. The team put that loss behind them Wednesday.
“They really came into it with a much better mindset," McIntosh said. "Couldn’t have been more proud of how they played today. Not just the result, but the fact that they turned things around from the last game.
"The boys took to heart the lessons we learned," McIntosh added. "Couldn't have been a better turnaround."
Keene (1-2) heads to Durham next week to play in a holiday tournament at the University of New Hampshire. The Blackbirds will be competing against five other teams, split into two divisions. Keene's division will have Portsmouth and Martha's Vineyard (Mass.). Trumbell (Conn.), Oyster River and Burwick (ME) will be in the other division. The teams will play round robin among their divisions on Tuesday and Wednesday, then will play for the championship on Friday.
The games will not count towards Keene's NHIAA record.
Conant boys lose to St. Thomas Aquinas
JAFFREY — The Conant boys basketball team lost to St. Thomas Aquinas, 54-37, Wednesday night in Jaffrey.
Jordan Nagle scored 14 points and Lane LeClair added seven.
A.J. Reinertson scored a game-high 18 points for St. Thomas.
Conant (2-1) hosts Fall Mountain Tuesday Jan. 3 at 6 p.m.
Hinsdale girls beat Wilton behind another strong game from Pagach
HINSDALE — The Hinsdale girls basketball team beat Wilton-Lyndeborough, 51-31, Wednesday in Hinsdale.
Brooke Pagach scored 22 points to lead the Pacers. Aleah Owen scored nine points.
Hinsdale pulled ahead 39-27 at the half and didn't have many issues from there.
The Pacers (4-0) next travel to Stevens for the Connecticut River Classic on Tuesday Dec. 27 at 7 p.m.
