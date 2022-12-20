MRHS girls bounce back with win over Campbell
LITCHFIELD — The Monadnock girls basketball team got back in the win column with a decisive 73-28 win over Campbell Monday in Litchfield.
Bailee Soucia led the way with 14 points while Marlee Carroll-Clough scored 13 points off the bench. Shaylee Branon added 11 and Bree Lawrence had nine.
Quinn Underwood provided several key rebounds throughout the game.
Monadnock (2-1) hosts Concord Christian Thursday at 5 p.m.
Conant boys basketball falls to Hopkinton
JAFFREY — The Conant boys basketball team fell to Hopkinton, 49-38, Monday in Jaffrey.
Jordan Nagle finished with 11 points, Lane LeClair added 10 and Manny Hodgson contributed with eight. Ben Sawyer had six points.
Conant stayed within arm’s length for much of the game, but Hopkinton had the lead from beginning to end.
Conant (2-1) hosts St. Thomas Aquinas Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Fall Mtn. girls overcome illness to beat Hillsboro
HILLSBORO — The Fall Mountain girls basketball team — battling illness and injury — beat Hillsboro, 43-40, Monday in Hillsboro.
Clara Stewart scored a team-high 17 points and Sophie Grillone added 13.
The game was close the entire way, but the Wildcats held the lead for much of the night. Fall Mountain had a five-point lead at halftime (23-18), which was enough of a cushion in the second half.
“Our effort was there but we have plenty to clean up,” said Fall Mountain Matt Baird-Torney in a text. “We are looking forward to some holiday scrimmages and some extra practice time over the next couple weeks.”
Fall Mountain (1-1) travels to Windsor next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Keene indoor track competes for the first time in 2 years at Dartmouth
HANOVER — The Keene High indoor track team competed in its first official meet since February 2020 Sunday at Dartmouth College. The COVID pandemic wiped out two full seasons.
Erik Nolan finished fourth in the 55-meter dash and the 300-meter dash. McKenna Castor placed fourth in the 55-meter hurdles. Troia Milotte finished fourth in the shot put and Zoe Jane Roberts finished fifth in the same event.
Keene also had two relay teams place: The girls 4x200 team (Lucy Houston, Bri Hodgman, Anna Hildreth, Castor) placed third and the boys 4x400 team (Nolan Gillis, Jack Bates, Dan McIntyre, Nolan) placed fourth.
Keene’s next meet is also a large multi-team event at Dartmouth College on Wednesday Dec. 28.
Keene gymnastics competes in make-up meet
PLYMOUTH — After its home meet was snowed out Friday, the Keene gymnastics team competed in a make-up meet Monday night in Plymouth.
Keene won with 117.55 points.
Sofia Accorsi won the all-around with 31.5 points and Eric French finished second with 30.3 points.
Full results will be available in the next few days.
College Sports
FPU men beat Goldey-Beacom
RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce men’s basketball kept things merry entering the holiday break, decisively defeating Goldey-Beacom College in non-conference action at the Fieldhouse on Monday afternoon, 82-65.
The win comes as the third in a row for Franklin Pierce, who improve to 7-3 (3-2 NE10) on the season while having gone 4-1 against non-conference opponents. Goldey-Beacom dips to 4-8 (1-1 CACC) following the loss.
Sophomore Sean Trumper led the Raven offense with his second-highest point totals of the season, knocking down 18 points while just missing the double-double mark in rebounds with nine. Mohamad Traore and Brandon Kolek each scored 17 and 15 points respectively, with each adding four assists in the win.
Antonio Chandler hit double-digit points for the third straight game, while also netting a new career-best 16 points going 7-of-8 from the floor.
As a team, the Ravens showed one of their most balanced performances of the season, shooting 32-of-64 (50.0 percent) in field goals.
FPU will ring in the new year with their second-to-last non-conference matchup of the season, and will face off against Daemen University on Jan. 2 at 1 p.m.
Other Scores
Girls basketball: Oyster River 55, ConVal 53
Girls basketball: Conant 34, Hopkinton 23
