HOLLIS — The Keene wrestling team saw seven of its wrestlers earn a spot in the final and had nine in the top three at Saturday’s Nor’Easter Tournament at Hollis-Brookline High School.
Silas Runez earned gold at his weight class, while Jason Canavan, Evan Ray, Jack Hebert, Alex Waters, Carter Trubiano and Lily Runez all earned silver.
Carter Spencer and Peyton Gowell each earned third place.
The final team scores were unavailable as of Monday morning due to technical difficulties at the tournament. Keene head coach Peter Runez believed the team title was up for grabs between Keene and Bedford. This story will be updated at sentinelsource.com when the final team scores are tallied.
MacNeil, Simard shine for ConVal indoor track
EXETER — Junior Tasha MacNeil accounted for 11 of the girls’ team’s points, with third-place finishes in the 55-meter dash (7.75 seconds) and the shot put (30’ 2.25), and a fourth-place finish in the long jump (14’ 4.5).
For the boys, sophomore William Simard finished second in the 1500-meter run (4:34.64), senior Nathaniel Mao finished fifth in the long jump (17’ 2), and the 4x200-meter relay team made up of seniors Mao and Ryan Charron along with freshmen Mason Deschenes and Cole Bouchard also had a fifth-place finish.
College Sports
FPU women’s basketball stymied by SNHU
MANCHESTER — The Franklin Pierce women’s basketball team suffered a 70-51 road defeat to Northeast-10 host Southern New Hampshire University on Sunday afternoon at the Stan Spirou Field House.
The Ravens drop to 5-7 (2-4 NE10) on the season with the loss, having now slipped in three of their last five matchups. The in-conference, in-state rival Penmen improve to 7-2 (4-1 NE10) on the year.
Freshman Kenzie Sirowich led Pierce with a career-high 20 points, adding in seven rebounds and four assists while shooting 8-of-13 from the floor. Classmate Sara Macary added 14 points and five rebounds in the effort, and junior Ines Gimenez Monserrat chipped in 12 points and six assists. As a team, the Ravens shot 22-of-60 (36.7 percent) in field goals.
The Ravens will resume NE10 play on New Year’s Day at Bentley University, with the Sunday contest scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. tipoff.
