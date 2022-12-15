Keene boys hockey drops tight game to Bishop Guertin
NASHUA — The Keene High boys hockey team dropped a close matchup to Bishop Guertin, 3-2, Wednesday in Nashua.
Jonah Murphy and Noah Parrelli both scored for the Blackbirds.
Orion Murphy made 42 saves in net for Keene.
Chase Hill, Joel Beard, Chris Truman and Jayden Frazier recorded assists.
Bishop Guertin scored the first two goals before Keene came back to tie things up, 2-2, at the end of the first.
The Cardinals scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period.
Keene had its chances in the third period, but couldn’t convert.
Keene (0-1) hosts Bow Saturday 6 p.m. for its home opener.
Keene wrestling drops tight duel to Pinkerton
DERRY — The Keene wrestling team dropped a tight duel to Pinkerton Academy, 39-36, Wednesday night in Derry.
Lily Runez (106 lbs), Peyton Gowell (120), Carter Trubiano (126), Alex Waters (152), Evan Ray (220) and Jason Canavan (285) all picked up wins for the Blackbirds.
Keene next travels to Hollis for the Nor’Easter tournament with Alvirne, Bedford and Hollis-Brookline on Saturday at 8 a.m.
Hinsdale girls grind out win against Mascenic
HINSDALE — The Hinsdale girls basketball team beat Mascenic, 36-30, Wednesday in Hinsdale.
The Pacers were down two points at halftime, but came back in the second half.
Junior Brookelynn Pagach led the way with 13 points. Classmates Addy Nardolillo and Aleah Owen each had eight.
Hinsdale (3-0) hosts Nute Friday at 5:30 p.m.
ConVal wrestling team falls to Souhegan, Bow on Wednesday
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal wrestling team lost to Souhegan, 54-15, Wednesday. Chris Robbins and Emiel Sefuentes won by forfeit and Solomon Page won by decision in double overtime.
ConVal also lost to Bow, 36-21. DJ Stevens and Tyler Sullivan won by forfeit, Emiel Sefuentes won by decision, 7-5, and Chris Robbins won by pin.
ConVal next travels to Hollis on Saturday for the Nor’Easter tournament.
