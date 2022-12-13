Keene boys lose in final seconds to Merrimack
The Keene boys basketball team dropped a heartbreaker to Merrimack, 52-50, Tuesday night at Purbeck Gym in Keene.
A three-pointer from Merrimack senior Luke Desfosses gave the Tomahawks the lead with just over 10 seconds to play, then Keene junior Isacc Nelson‘s contested three-pointer was off the mark at the buzzer.
Desfosses finished with a game-high 20 points for Merrimack.
Senior Lucas Malay led the Blackbirds with 16 points, but missed two crucial free throws down the stretch. As a team, Keene shot 4-for-8 (50 percent) from the free throw line.
Senior Ben Hertzler scored 11 points and Andrew Prock scored 10.
“We could hang our heads, but we’re going to take it away as a learning lesson,” said Keene head coach Ray Boulay after his first game as a varsity coach. “We have to do the little things to finish games out and that’s part of becoming a playoff team and build the program up to where we want it to be.
“The energy was there, the crowd was there, everyone was excited,” Boulay added. “I think we’ll look back on this in February and next season as a big stepping stone for our program.”
Keene (0-1) regroups at Manchester Central Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Conant boys hang on to beat Monadnock
JAFFREY — The Conant boys basketball team held off the Huskies in a 44-41 win Tuesday night at Pratt Gymnasium in Jaffrey.
The Orioles took a 12-4 lead after the first quarter, and a 27-16 lead at halftime.
Monadnock put on a furious comeback in the second half, cutting the deficit to 42-41 with 40 seconds left before Conant finished things off.
Sophomore Jared Nagle scored 22 points for the Orioles. Junior Lane LeClair and sophomore Dylan Adams each chipped in with six points.
Senior Evan Dumaine led the Huskies with 16 points and junior Ben Dean had eight.
The Orioles were playing with only six players due to a couple players sitting out for various reasons.
Conant (2-0) travels to Raymond Schools Friday at 6:30 p.m. while Monadnock (0-2) hosts Hopkinton Friday at 7 p.m.
ConVal boys down Milford in season opener
PETERBOROUGH — Behind senior Joe Gutwein‘s career-high 34 points, the ConVal boys basketball team kicked off its season with a 75-56 win over Milford Tuesday in Peterborough.
Senior Noah Stewart scored 14 points and sophomore Ryan Close had nine.
The game was close up until the fourth quarter, and Milford even had the lead after the first quarter and was only down by one point at the half (36-35). It was still a one-point game heading into the final quarter, but the Cougars outscored Milford 28-10 in the final frame to put the game away.
ConVal (1-0) travels to Manchester West Friday for a 6:30 p.m. tip-off.
ConVal girls basketball falls to Milford
MILFORD — The ConVal girls basketball team dropped its season opener to Milford, 37-28, Tuesday in Milford.
The Cougars were down just one point at halftime, but Milford had a big third quarter to start to pull away.
Morgan Bemont led the way for ConVal with 15 points.
ConVal (0-1) hosts Manchester West Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Other Scores:
Girls basketball: Keene 45, Merrimack 37
