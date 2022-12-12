Keene wrestling wins Early Bird Tournament
PETERBOROUGH — Three Blackbirds won their weight class and four more finished second as the Keene wrestling team won the ConVal Early Bird Tournament Saturday in Peterborough.
Keene finished with 224 team points. Plymouth finished second with 210 points and Exeter placed third with 163.5.
Seniors Jason Canavan (285 pounds) and Jack Hebert (160), along with junior Silas Runez (138) finished first in their respective weight classes.
Sophomores Peyton Gowell (120), Carter Trubiano (132) and Evan Ray (220), with freshman Lily Runez (106), all finished second.
Junior Carter Spencer (132) finished third and freshman Jack Gillard (138) and senior Damon Greer (145) both finished fourth.
ConVal finished eighth as a team with 62 points.
Senior Chris Robbins (195) won his weight class to lead the Cougars.
Keene bowling finishes second at tournament
HILLSBORO — After earning the second seed in the Bakers playoff, where multiple bowlers combine to play one round, with two strong games, the Keene bowling team finished second to Merrimack during its tournament Saturday morning in Hillsboro.
Bishop Guertin, Stevens and Hillsboro-Deering also participated in the tournament.
The Blackbirds — led by Lucas Hermans — posted over 1,000 points in their first game, then did well in the second game to earn the second seed heading into the Bakers playoff.
There, Keene took No. 1 Merrimack to three sets, but ultimately ceded a close match to earn second.
Keene travels to Manchester next week to face Spaulding and Hollis-Brookline before the holiday break.
College Sports
No. 8 KSC men’s basketball routs RIC
Jeff Hunter won the tip-off back to Nate Siow, who then dribbled up the court and used a Mason Jean Baptiste screen to glide to the basket for a layup 10 seconds in — and that was just the very, very beginning for the Keene State College men’s basketball team, who built a 30-point lead in less than 13 minutes to start the game and went on to bludgeon Little East Conference opponent Rhode Island College 98-60 Saturday afternoon at Spaulding Gymnasium.
The Owls will enter a 20-day holiday break at 10-0, extending their best start to a season in program history with another comprehensive victory. They have a 3-0 LEC record.
Sophomore Octavio Brito finished with 26 points on 10-of-19 shooting (5-of-7 from three), four rebounds, and two assists while Hunter had 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 1-1 FT), 20 rebounds, four assists, and blocks. Spencer Aronson (16 pts., 6-8 FG, 4-6 3-PT) and Jean Baptiste (14 points, 5-11 FG, 4-8 3-PT) rounded out the four double-figure scorers on the afternoon for KSC.
The Owls are back in action on Friday, Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. when they host Emerson College (5-3).
KSC women’s basketball stymied by Anchorwomen
Despite a cold shooting performance, the Keene State College women’s basketball team was within five points with five minutes to go in the third quarter. However, the Owls scored only 12 points the rest of the way after that and tumbled to a 56-42 loss to Rhode Island College in Little East Conference action Saturday afternoon at Spaulding Gymnasium.
It ultimately proved to be too much Antonia Corsinetti and Izabelle Booth on the afternoon, with the pair of Anchorwomen combining to score 35 of their team’s 56 points (63 percent of the scoring output) as they won for the tenth consecutive time in the series.
Aryanna Murray finished with 16 points, four rebounds, and two assists to pace KSC, but was held to 5-for-18 shooting and was the only Owl in double-figures. Elizabeth Gonyea added seven points and five rebounds. Jackie Alibrandi finished with six points for KSC.
KSC is idle until they travel to warm and sunny Florida for the Basketball Destinations Classic after Christmas. The Owls will first take on John Carroll University (5-2) on Thursday, Dec. 29 for a 1 p.m. tip-off in Naples at the Community School of Naples before matching up with Connecticut College the following morning at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.