The Keene High School field hockey team pitched its second consecutive shutout to start out the season Wednesday, a 4-0 victory over Nashua South at Foster Field in Keene.
Tessa Pearson, Kaylyn Trubiano, Lindsay Marshall and Katie Harrington each had a goal.
Trubiano added three assists and Avery Allaire also had assist.
Lily Rowell and Trinity Williamson split time in goal each with one save.
Megan Goodwin once again ran the offense and created many scoring opportunities.
Keene (2-0) hosts Bedford Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Fall Mountain golf places third at meet
HOPKINTON — Led by Mitchell Cormier, the Fall Mountain golf team finished third in a four-team meet in Hopkinton Wednesday.
Cormier was tied with Hopkinton’s Evan Fairneny for medalist with 24 points.
Carmine Sweeney scored 13 points and Drew Buswell had 10 points. Owen Tetu and Camden Fuller each had six points and Jon Grenier had five.
Fall Mountain (3-3) hosts Monadnock, Concord Christian and Newport at Hooper Golf Club on Tuesday.
Persistence leads to tie for FPU women
WALTHAM, Mass. — Trailing from the 38th minute, the Franklin Pierce University women’s soccer team turned up the heat down the stretch on the road on Wednesday afternoon. The pressure eventually paid off for the Ravens, as sophomore Delaney Farinha set up junior Aino Martikainen, turning a near defeat into a 1-1 draw in non-conference action at Bentley.
With the tie, Franklin Pierce remains undefeated at 2-0-1, while Bentley narrowly missed its first victory of the season and moved to 0-1-2. The two teams will meet for their Northeast-10 Conference match on Sept. 30 at Franklin Pierce.
The Ravens are back in action at their home opener on Sunday, Sept. 4, when they host Goldey-Beacom at noon on Sodexo Field.
