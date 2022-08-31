Keene boys soccer shut out in season opener
MANCHESTER — The Keene boys soccer team lost to Manchester Central, 4-0, in the season opener on Tuesday at Gill Stadium in Manchester.
Central scored in the 14th minute and took that 1-0 lead to halftime. Central kept the pressure in the second half and took a 3-0 lead by the 68th minute.
Keene continued to create scoring opportunities, but couldn’t find the back of the net.
Keene (0-1) hosts Bishop Guertin Thursday for the home opener.
Fall Mtn. boys beat MRHS in season opener
LANGDON — The Fall Mountain boys soccer team beat Monadnock, 6-1, Tuesday in Langdon.
The Wildcats had six different goal scorers: Sophomore Nick Parrott, senior Matthew Harttwell, senior Elijah Haynes, senior Eli Royce, junior Aiden Belden and junior Troy Tenney.
Parrott also had two assists. Royce and Tenney each had an assist as well.
“The kids had great training preparing for their first game,” said Fall Mountain head coach Justin Parrott. “We were sharp for a few days heading into the game. We really controlled the game a majority of the time.”
Fall Mountain (1-0) visits Stevens (0-1) Friday and Monadnock (0-1) hosts Campbell Friday.
Monadnock girls soccer starts season with win
LANGDON — The Monadnock girls soccer team kicked off the season with a 3-1 win over Fall Mountain Tuesday in Langdon.
Amanda Roy scored twice for the Huskies and Bailee Soucia scored as well.
“Very good win tonight over Fall Mountain,” said head coach Rich Hirtle. “Defense was strong, but our attacking forwards were too much for Fall Mountain’s defense.”
Monadnock (1-0) visits Campbell Friday at 4 p.m. Fall Mountain (0-1) visits Stevens Friday at 7 p.m.
ConVal boys start season on the right foot
LACONIA — The ConVal boys soccer team beat Laconia, 5-1, in its season opener Tuesday in Laconia.
Garrett Rousseau had a hat trick, Jake Daniels had a goal and an assist. Sean Cattigan also scored and Caden Peck, Ryan Close and Ethan Kinney all chipped in with assists.
ConVal (1-0) visits Lebanon Friday at 4 p.m.
Conant boys soccer picks up first win of season behind DiPasquale’s four goals
WILTON — The Conant boys soccer team beat Wilton-Lyndeborough, 6-2, Tuesday in Wilton.
Josh DiPasquale led the offense with four goals.
Senior captain Jacob Sawyer broke the ice in the 18th minute, then the Orioles went on to score twice more in the following three minutes. Co-captains Thomas Harvey and DiPasquale made it 3-0 by the 21st minute.
Wilton picked up a goal later in the first half, and Conant took a 3-1 lead to the break.
DiPasquale scored his second goal of the game just four minutes into the second half, then scored his third and fourth goals in the 51st and 70th minutes, respectively.
“This was a great first game and it’s not easy to come here and win a game,” said Conant head coach Tom Harvey. “I am happy for the boys but there are lots of things to work on.”
Conant (1-0) hosts Derryfield Thursday at 4 p.m.
Conant girls soccer beats Wilton
JAFFREY — Riley Vitello and Irelynd Aucoin each scored twice to lead the the Conant girls soccer team to a 5-1 win over Wilton-Lyndeborough Tuesday in Jaffrey.
Jordan Morace scored the other goal for the Orioles.
Wilton scored early to take a 1-0 lead, but Conant stormed back to earn the victory.
“We started a little flat-footed but picked up the energy as the game went on,” said Conant head coach Devon Spirka. “Our stamina really kicked in as well as our girls have worked very hard this preseason to build our conditioning up since we have such a small roster. That hard work showed today.”
Conant (1-1) visits Derryfield Friday at 4 p.m.
ConVal field hockey drops season opener to Pelham
PELHAM — The ConVal field hockey lost to Pelham, 1-0, in the season opener Tuesday in Pelham.
The game was back-and-forth before Pelham broke through the Cougars’ defense and senior goalie Lydia Cleveland for the only goal of the game.
Cleveland finished with eight saves.
ConVal (0-1) has two more games this week, hosting Kingswood Thursday at 7 p.m. then Oyster River Friday at 4:30 p.m.
KHS boys, girls cross country teams win opening meet
MANCHESTER — The Keene boys and girls cross country team both won their meets at Manchester’s Derryfield Park Tuesday.
The boys took the first four places and top five of six, while the girls took five of the first six places.
For the boys, freshman Sully Sturtz won the race with junior Ian Cardinale, sophomore Hyrum Pinegar and junior Silas Runez rounding out the top four.
Junior Daniel McIntyre, senior Fitsum Visser and senior Sean Nelligan all placed in the top 10.
The boys scored just 16 points, beating Manchester Memorial (72 points), Central (75 points) and Spaulding (91).
The Keene girls scored 17 points, beating Spaulding (55), Memorial (58) and Manchester Central (no score).
Reagan Hoy led the Blackbirds and won the race, freshman Aly Farris finished second, Ella Hoy was third. Freshman Lily Runez finished fifth, Corinne Kinson was sixth and Gillian Frink finished eighth overall.
Keene competes again next Tuesday against Windham and Central.
ConVal cross country opens season
SANBORN — The ConVal boys cross country team finished eighth out of 12 teams, just edging out Newmarket. Team captain Jamie Post was the team’s top runner with a time of 18:54 and finished in the top 20 overall. Nathan Klonel, Nathaniel Mao, Mason Deschenes and Jake Alonso rounded out the top five ConVal boys.
The girls team was led by captain Makenna Proctor who finished with a time of 29:42, placing her 47th overall. Whitney Adiar, Sara Mackie and Sarah Brace finished within a spot or two of one another and rounded out the roster.
Both teams race again on Saturday and will have additional runners on the roster. The boys will have sophomore William Simard returning from an injury and the girls team is excited to have Elizabeth Petrov back in the lineup.
College Sports
Rodrigues, FPU men’s soccer cruises past St. Thomas Aquinas
RINDGE — It was a warm afternoon at Sodexo Field for the Franklin Pierce University men’s soccer home opener, where sophomore forward Braudilio Rodrigues heated up with a hat trick performance to pace the Ravens past St. Thomas Aquinas by a 4-1 final score.
Following the victory in the mid-week, non-conference matchup, Franklin Pierce remains perfect and moves to 3-0-0 on the season. With the loss, the Spartans slip to 1-1-0 overall.
The Ravens remain on home turf for their next two matchups, with their next opponent coming up on Saturday where they will kick-off against Post University at 7 p.m.
Other Scores
Boys soccer: Sunapee 4, Hinsdale 1
Girls soccer: Sunapee 10, Hinsdale 0
