Keene golf finishes second in season-opening meet
The Keene golf team finished second in a three-team meet Wednesday afternoon at Bretwood Golf Course.
Keene scored 207 points.
Concord finished first with 200 points and Merrimack finished third with 225 points.
Keene next visits the Rochester Country Club next Tuesday, Aug. 30, to compete against Spaulding, Nashua North and Manchester Memorial.
ConVal golf goes 1-2 to start the season
FRANCESTOWN — The ConVal golf team faced off against Bishop Brady, Coe Brown and Derryfield Wednesday afternoon at Crotched Mountain Golf Club in Francestown.
ConVal finished third with 36 points. Derryfield finished first with 75 points, Coe Brown finished with 68 points and Brady scored 35.
Wyatt Burbank scored 22 points and tied for Medalist. Derryfield’s Mike Gunbeck also scored 22 points.
ConVal hosts Derryfield, John Stark and Lebanon next Thursday, Sept. 1.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.