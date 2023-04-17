MacNeil, Robbins, Edwards lead ConVal track at Saber Invitational
AMHERST — ConVal’s boys and girls track and field teams competed in the Saber Invitational at Souhegan High School in Amherst Saturday. The girls team finished ninth with 24 points, led by junior Tasha MacNeil’s 12 points (second place in the javelin with a 103’6” throw and fourth place in the shot put with a 29’ throw) and junior Elise Robbins’ 10 points for winning the pole vault at 9’3”.
The girls’ 4x100-meter relay team of senior Sophie Hatmaker, juniors Aida Davis and MacNeil, and sophomore Eliza Bull earned two points for their fifth-place finish in 54.59 seconds.
The boys finished in 11th place with 22 points. Sophomore Kendrick Edwards led the way with 10 points, including a 20’7” long jump that was good for second place and a 100-meter run of 11.73 seconds, which earned him a fifth-place finish.
Sophomore William Simard’s 4:36.92 1600-meter earned him a third-place finish and six points, while junior Jack Harris had a 9’6” pole vault, good for fifth place and two points. The boys 4x100-meter relay team of juniors Harris and Anthony Cadwallader, along with sophomores Edwards and Elliot Featherstone finished fourth with a time of 45.74 seconds.
Keene State men’s lacrosse defeats UMass-Boston in LEC title rematch
Nearly a year after losing to UMass-Boston in the Little East Conference Championship Game, the Keene State College men’s lacrosse team avenged its loss with a 15-8 win over the Beacons Saturday at the Owl Athletic Complex. The win keeps the Owls in first place in the LEC.
The Owls got rolling by scoring four unassisted goals within the first seven minutes. Senior Nathan Sickles made the most of his final regular season home game by opening the scoring 39 seconds into the game. Junior attacker Andrew Miller and freshman midfielder Tim Souza followed with a goal each, before Sickles scored again to make it 4-0 at 8:30. The Beacons got a goal back, but the Owls kept scoring to take a 9-1 lead into halftime.
The Beacons outscored the Owls 4-2 in the third quarter. The teams pretty much traded goals through the fourth for the 15-8 final and the Owls’ sixth straight win.
Keene State wraps up its regular season with three straight road games against LEC opponents, starting with Salem State University on Saturday at 6 p.m.
FPU softball splits with Pace, but drops two to Adelphi University
RINDGE — On Saturday afternoon, The Franklin Pierce University softball squad split a Northeast-10 Conference doubleheader against Pace University, dropping the afternoon opener 4-0 before bouncing back with a mercy-rule 11-0 win in game two at Bisaccia Field.
In the first game, Pace’s Giselle Garcia silenced the Raven, taking a no-hit bid to the seventh-inning.
The Ravens reversed their fate in the second game.
Junior Sabrina Gonzalez made her tenth start of the season and tossed her second consecutive complete game, while allowing no runs on two hits and one walk with four strikeouts in five innings.
On offense, Franklin Pierce was paced by junior Ashley Cangiano, who walloped a two-run blast in the third and, an inning later, a grand slam, to become the program’s all-time leader in career RBIs.
Sunday, the Ravens dropped a pair on the road to Adelphi University, 2-1 and 6-3.
The Ravens 25-14 (9-5 NE10) next visit St. Anselm Wednesday in Manchester at 3 and 5 p.m.
FPU baseball splits with St. Anselm
MANCHESTER — After claiming a 16-3 win to open a weekend series with Saint Anselm College Friday afternoon, the Franklin Pierce baseball team ran into some day-two troubles against the Hawks on Saturday, falling 5-4 and 4-1 at Sullivan Park. The Ravens came back on Sunday to win a slugfest, 16-9, for a series split.
Friday, the offense racked up 15 runs on 17 hits, while junior Kyle Roche earned his 12th win of the season, tossing a season-high 10 strikeouts with two earned runs in five innings.
Saturday started well for the Ravens, who grabbed a 2-0 lead in the third and a 3-1 margin in the fifth. But a four-run sixth for St. Anselm tipped the scales for game one.
In the second game, the Ravens couldn’t get the bats going, as Hawks pitcher Taylor French tossed a one-hit complete game.
Sunday, Franklin Pierce fell behind right off the bat, giving up four in the first. But the Ravens battered the Hawks pitchers all day in a 16-9 win.
With the series split, the Ravens move to 22-11 (9-3 NE10). They next host Assumption for a four-game tilt starting Friday at 3 p.m.
Franklin Pierce lax falls to Adelphi
RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce Men’s Lacrosse team dropped a hard-fought, 14-8 match to the No. 2 Adelphi University Panthers in Northeast-10 Conference play Saturday.
With the loss the Ravens dropped to 4-7 (1-6 NE-10) on the season. Adelphi continued its undefeated streak and improved to 13-0 on the year.
Early on, the Ravens countered an opening goal with two of their own, courtesy of senior attacker Owen McCormack and sophomore midfielder Jackson Hale, to lead 2-1. From there, both teams went go on scoring runs, with the Panthers tallying twice, then the Ravens going on a three-goal run.
The second quarter was low scoring, with Adelphi outscoring the hosts 3-1 for a 7-6 lead at halftime.
By the third quarter, the Panthers had begun to find their groove and pulled away, scoring five goals for a 12-7 lead.
Franklin Pierce next visits Southern New Hampshire University in Hooksett Wednesday at 4 p.m.
