The Fall Mountain girls soccer team conceded two goals just before the half to surrender the lead and fell 4-2 to Kearsarge on Wednesday.
The Wildcats (1-1-1) took an early lead behind first-half goals from Aubrey Thomas and Avery Ducharme, both assisted by Selah Fredrick. Kearsarge (3-0-1) scored twice in the final two minutes to take a 3-2 lead into the break.
Fall Mountain pushed play to start the second half, but Kearsarge doubled its lead on the counterattack. The Wildcats held a 12-6 advantage in shots.
The Wildcats travel to face Mascoma on Tuesday.
Monadnock girls soccer clips Conant
The Monadnock girls soccer team got the offense it needed to prevail in a high-scoring game against regional rival Conant on Wednesday, taking a 4-3 win in Jaffrey.
Cainen Avery scored twice for the Huskies (2-2) to help snap a two-game skid. Shaylee Branon had a goal and three assists. Arianna Drouin had a headed goal.
Freshman Grace Dean made 18 saves to preserve the win.
Monadnock hosts Kearsarge on Friday. Conant (1-2) is at Hillsboro-Deering on Friday.
KHS field hockey blanked by Dover; hosting Hawaii charity game Friday
The Keene High field hockey team had its first setback of the season, falling 3-0 to a powerful Dover team on Wednesday.
Trinity Williamson made six saves in goal for the Blackbirds (2-1). Dover (4-0) has allowed just one goal all season, and Keene is the first team to hold the Green Wave under five goals.
Keene will be home on Friday when it hosts Windham at 4:30 p.m. The game will be a Hawaiian theme night. All proceeds from the snack shack at Foster Field will be donated to wildfire victim relief funds.
Fall Mountain volleyball team swept
The Fall Mountain girls volleyball team was defeated 3-0, by John Stark on Wednesday on the road.
The young Wildcats (0-1) fell in straight sets, 25-17, 25-16 and 25-17.
Maddie Wilke had nine points for Fall Mountain, which returned only two varsity starters to the rotation this season. Wilke added two kills and four digs. Jordan Cheney had four points with two assists, two digs and was 7-for-9 on serving. Cora Buswell had three digs.
The Wildcats are back in action tonight when they hosts Gilford at 4:45 p.m.
Keene High boys XC splits dual meet
The Keene High boys cross country team split a dual meet on Tuesday. Salem took first place at the meet with 24 points while the Blackbirds netted 48 points ahead of Alvirne with 62.
Keene sophomore Sully Sturtz took top place overall in the race, finishing in 17 minutes, seven seconds. Ian Cardinale was fourth overall at 18:01 while Hyrum Pinegar also brought in a top-10 in ninth at 19:12.
Daniel McIntyre (17th, 21:00) and Turner Lang (25th, 24:38) rounded out Keene’s scoring finishers.
Keene travels to Nashua on Sept. 16 for the Nashua North Invitational.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel’s sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
