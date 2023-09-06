It was a day of firsts for the ConVal field hockey team. The Cougars were held scoreless in each of their first three games of the season, but broke that streak against Milford on Tuesday in Peterborough.
Their first goals of the season led to a dramatic 3-2 overtime victory — their first this season.
Lucille White put the Cougars in front in the first quarter, but Milford scored twice to lead at halftime. It was White again in the third quarter who knotted the score on an assist from Bella Messa.
Senior Ella Morris scored 49 seconds into the extra stanza to lift the Cougars.
ConVal (1-3) travels to face Pembroke Thursday.
Fall Mountain golf earns sweep; Monadnock takes two wins at Hooper
The Fall Mountain golf team earned three wins on Tuesday, scoring 59 points in a four-team match at Hooper Golf Course in Walpole.
Monadnock (52 points) was second, ahead of Concord Christian Academy (42) and Newport (16).
Monadnock freshman Garrett Clark was medalist, totaling 21 points. He was followed by Fall Mountain’s Jon Grenier and Owen Tetu who each finished with 17 points in the stableford match. Porter Willett had 14 points for the Wildcats while Ledger Willett had 11 points. Perry Lent rounded out Fall Mountain’s scorers with eight points.
Jack Colbert carded 13 points for Monadnock while Spencer Hickman (10 points) and Conner Smith (8) also scored for the Huskies.
Fall Mountain (5-3) hosts Mascenic, Newport and Woodsville Thursday at Hooper. Monadnock (4-8) faces Conant and Hillsboro-Deering Thursday at Hillsboro-Deering.
ConVal boys soccer blanks Pelham
The ConVal boys soccer team won a tight, defensive contest 1-0 over Pelham on the road Tuesday.
Max Cail scored the game’s lone goal on an assist from Ryan Close as the defense stood tall to earn the team’s first clean sheet of the season.
The Cougars (2-2) travel to face Oyster River on Saturday in Durham.
KHS cross country is ‘hot’ in Hudson
The Keene High School girls cross country team (27 points) triumphed over Salem (39) and Alvirne High School (63) Tuesday under very hot conditions in Hudson.
The Blackbirds top five were Abby Pinegar (2nd place), Lily Hansen (4th place), Nancy Shapiro (5th place), Gillian Frink (7th) place, and Rachel Silberstein (9th place). The Blackbirds improved their record to 4-1.
Keene runs next this weekend at the Souhegan Relays at Mack Hill Farm in Amherst, with teams from throughout the region competing.
Other scores from Tuesday:
Field Hockey
Mascenic 3, Monadnock 1
Stevens 2, Conant 1
Boys soccer
Hanover 3, Keene 1
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel’s sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
