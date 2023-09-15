Keene High field hockey rolls past Memorial
The Keene High field hockey team had 14 players contribute on the score sheet in a 10-0 win over Manchester Memorial on Friday at Keene High.
Tessa Pearson, Cece Walier and Maddie Boudle each scored twice. Harper Zalaski, Olive Thatcher, Maya Stebbins and Kate Beard also scored for the Blackbirds.
Thatcher and Pearson each contributed two assists while Stebbins, Boudle, Camille Hanson, Liz Hutchins, Paige Davis, Emily Antosiewicz, Avery Allaire, Sofia Miller and Mackenna Nelson all had one assist.
Trinity Williamson and Lily Rowell combined for the shutout in net.
Fall Mountain girls soccer dominant again
The Fall Mountain girls soccer team picked up another dominant victory, defeating Newport 10-0 on Friday.
Aubrey Thomas had a whopping five goals and two assists. Avery Ducharme and Mariella Tsitsonis each had two goals. Tsitsonis added two assists. Freshman Lydia Vogel scored her first career varsity goal.
Sophie Grillone chipped in with three assists, while Selah Fredrick, Emma Putnam and Charlotte Reilly each had one assist.
Skyelar Blanchard, Addey Royce, Maddy Hawkins and Putnam held the backline while Kendal Cote and Emma Grant split time for the shutout in goal.
ConVal volleyball sweeps Manchester West
The ConVal volleyball team won in straight sets — 25-18, 25-9 and 25-5 — over Manchester West on Friday, closing out a three-match week 2-1.
Ivy Armstrong-McEvoy led the Cougars with six kills, two blocks, and two aces while Zadie Marshall added four kills, three assists, five digs and three aces. Ashlynn Williams added eight assists and two aces and Aria Laurent had six assists, a kill, and two aces. Brynn Frosch added pair of kills and a pair of aces and Avery Moore had four aces.
The Cougars move to 3-2 on the season and travel to Pelham on Monday night.
Fall Mountain golf takes win over Sunapee
The Fall Mountain golf team went 1-2 in a four-team match on Friday, falling to Mascenic and Newport but taking one win on the day from Sunapee at Newport Golf Course.
The Wildcats posted 56 points, led by Ledger Willett who carded 22 points. Jon Grenier posted 16 points from the Wildcats No. 5 spot. Porter Willett had 10 points while Camden Fuller and Owen Tetu each had eight points.
Mascenic swept the match with 81 points. Josiah Hakala and Brady Shaw tied for medalist with 25 points each for the Vikings. Newport was second with 60 points. Sundapee finished with 34 points.
ConVal girls soccer fights to draw with Oyster River
The ConVal girls soccer team battled to a 1-1 draw against Oyster River on Thursday night.
The Cougars got a chance early with a penalty kick in the 10th minute, but had their shot miss the net, leading to a scoreless first half.
Oyster River broke through with a direct free kick from 30 yards out in the 46th minute.
Allison Burgess knotted the game back up in the 66th minute with a free kick from 25 yards out. The game remained deadlocked through two overtime periods. Tasha MacNeil nearly gave the Cougars the win in the 104th minute, but her headed effort on goal was saved on the line.
Abigail Lussier made five saves for the Cougars in the draw.
Other scores from Friday:
Football
Bedford 35, Keene 0
Trinity 49, ConVal 0
Field Hockey
John Stark 9, ConVal 0
Hopkinton 5, Monadnock 0
Boys Soccer
ConVal 2, John Stark 0
Girls Soccer
Derryfield 2, Monadnock 0
Volleyball
Merrimack 3, Keene 0
Mascenic 3, Conant 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.