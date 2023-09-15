In a rematch of last year’s Division II quarterfinal, the ConVal volleyball team earned a sweep over John Stark — winning in straight sets 25-19, 25-22 and 26-24.
The Cougars (2-2) rallied from down 21-11 in the third set to close out the win. John Stark defeated ConVal 3-0 in the quarters last fall.
Senior captain Emma Rodenhiser led the Cougars with nine kills, 10 digs, four aces and a block. Sophomore Ivy Armstrong-McEvoy had eight kills and sophomore Zadie Marshall had six kills, five assists, 12 digs, and an ace. Sophomore Ashlyn Williams had a great game with 19 assists and two kills and senior Aria Laurent had three kills. Junior Brynn Frosch had three aces, 12 digs and two kills.
Conant golf picks up three wins
The Conant golf team breezed to a 3-0 finish over Concord Christian, Hillsboro-Deering and Newport on Thursday at The Shattuck in Jaffrey.
The Orioles finished with 61 points, easily clearing Hillsboro-Deering in second place with 36 points. Jordan Ketola and Chance Derosier tied for medalist with 18 points on the day. Braeden Dion (13 points) and Kaiden Charron (12) also factored into the scoring for Conant (13-2).
Conant will host Campbell and Mascenic for senior day on Thursday at The Shattuck.
ConVal golf falls to John Stark, Souhegan
The ConVal golf team got put five golfers in double figures, but was unable to come out with against John Stark and Souhegan on Thursday.
The Cougars put up 63 points, led by Stephen Simard‘s career-best 19 points. Souhegan swept the match with 93 points, with five scorers posting at least 22 points. Nick Nowak had 24 points to earn medalist. John Stark finished with 72 points.
Kermit Pope and Qwen Conway each had 15 points for ConVal. Kiernan King had 14 points while Caden Robbins carded 13 points.
