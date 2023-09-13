Fall Mountain girls soccer dominates
The Fall Mountain girls soccer team tallied a pair of hat tricks on Tuesday, rolling to a 9-1 win over Mascoma Valley.
Selah Fredrick and Aubrey Thomas each netted three goals in the win as the Wildcats (2-1-1) cruised out to a 4-0 lead through 40 minutes. Mariella Tsitsonis netted her first goal of the season and tacked on five assists. Avery Ducharme also scored. Charlotte Riley chipped with two assists while Ducharme and Thomas each had a helper.
Fall Mountain travel to play Newport on Friday.
ConVal volleyball swept by Milford
The ConVal volleyball team couldn’t pull off a win through two back-and-forth opening sets before ultimately falling 3-0 to Milford on Tuesday in Peterborough.
Milford won in straight sets 25-19, 25-22 and 25-19.
Leading the Cougars was sophomore Ivy Armstrong-McEvoy with five kills, six blocks, and 13 digs. Senior captain Emma Rodenhiser added three kills, eight digs, and three aces while sophomore Zadie Marshall had a kill, seven assists, and seven digs and sophomore Ashlynn Williams had four assists, two aces, and four kills. Aria Laurent added a pair of kills and a pair of assists.
ConVal boys XC wins at John Stark
The ConVal boys cross country team finished first in a five-team meet against Plymouth, Sanborn, Laconia, and hosts John Stark.
William Simard was the top finisher for the Cougars, finishing fourth overall with a time of 18 minutes, 18 seconds. Jamie Post finished fifth with a time of 18:51. Nathan Klonel fought hard for an eighth place finish (20:44) and Marcus Jordan and Mason Deschenes rounded out the top five for ConVal finishing 11th and 12th respectively (21:12 and 21:47).
The ConVal girls finished fourth overall in their race and were led by sophomore Whitney Adair who finished 14th overall (28:01). Elizabeth Petrov (31:07), Sara Mackie (32:08), Brielle Proctor (35:25), and freshman Selena Woodhouse (40:04), in the first race of her high school career, made up the top five Cougar finishers.
Owls volleyball defeats Westfield State
Sophomores Jessica Timothy and Gigi Stake combined for 23 kills, while first-year Sarah Bartels added 19 assists, nine digs and five aces as the Keene State College women’s volleyball team posted a 3-1 victory over Westfield State in their 2023 home opener at Spaulding Gymnasium Tuesday night.
KSC had double-digit kills in every set, including 15 in the opening frame — though those did also come with nine errors. Their hitting percentage incrementally increased each frame, going from .109 to .121 to .125 to .128.
Keene State (3-5) has won 19 straight in the series and is 13-1 at home all-time vs. Westfield.
Up next, Keene State heads to Boston to take on host Suffolk University (3-5) and Worcester State University (3-4) in a tri-match on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.
Other scores from Tuesday
Field Hockey
Gilford 4, Conant 0
Boys soccer
Mascoma Valley 5, Fall Mountain 0
Londonderry 2, Keene 1
ConVal 1, Souhegan 0
Girls soccer
Hollis-Brookline 9, Keene 1
Monadnock 5, Hillsboro-Deering 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.