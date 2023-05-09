Keene walks off on MacLean homer
It was an unforgettable day at the plate for Sydney MacLean, and it gave the Keene High softball team a win it won’t soon forget either.
MacLean’s second home run of the game, a two-out, two-run blast, lifted the Blackbirds in the eighth inning to an 8-6 win over Bishop Guertin on Monday in Keene.
The Blackbirds (5-6) rallied back from a 6-1 deficit through 4 1/2 innings. MacLean got the offense going in the bottom of the fifth with her first home run, also a two-run shot. Keene plated three more runs in the sixth behind five hits. Taylor Swift’s double tied the game.
Cassidy Dunham kept BG off the board with three innings of scoreless relief, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out two. Makenzie Neese pitched the first five innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs with five strikeouts and four walks.
Swift had two hits, as did Lexi Lounder, Jillian Goodnow and Taylan Wheeler.
Keene hosts Windham on Tuesday.
Blackbirds drop pitcher’s duel
Bishop Guertin plated the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and the Keene offense was not able to score in the final frame, dropping a 3-2 pitcher’s duel on Monday in Nashua.
Gavin Rigby pitched all six innings for Keene (4-7), allowing just six hits — all singles — while striking out five with no walks. He allowed just one earned run.
Keene had six hits. The Blackbirds struck out 11 times and stranded nine runners on base.
Zak Whitney was 2-for-4 with a double and a triple with two runs scored. He was plated on a Brock Haynes sac fly in the third and a Joel Beard double in the fifth. Keene hosts Spaulding on Wednesday.
Monadnock earns 34th straight win
Ben Dean homered in the first inning and threw three innings of no-hit ball as the Monadnock baseball team skated to its 34th consecutive victory, 18-3, over Hopkinton in five innings.
Cam Olivo was 3-for-4 at the dish, driving in five runs on three singles. Dean finished 2-for-3 at the plate with a pair of RBI.
On the mound, Dean struck out six and walked only one. Kaden Smith closed out the last two frames.
Jake Hilliard was 1-for-2 with three RBI. Matt Warner was 2-for-2 with two RBI and four runs scored with two walks. Koby Kidney also scored four times.
Monadnock travels to Newport on Wednesday.
Hinsdale baseball skates to win
The Pacers showed their patience at the plate, drawing 10 walks and getting the necessary run production from there in a 15-0 win over Franklin on Monday in Hinsdale.
The Pacers (5-6) had seven hits. Aidan Davis drove in five runs, four of them coming on a grand slam to right field. Noah Pangelinan drove in three runs while Josh Southwick and Brayden Eastman each drove in two runs.
Davis, Eastman and Southwick all combined to for the shutout on the mound.
Keene boys tennis bests Londonderry
Ethan Lewis and Dillon Rodgers picked up wins in the top two singles spots and teamed up to win their doubles match as the Keene boys tennis team sailed to a 7-2 win over Londonderry on Monday.
Max Santos and Sam Bergeron also picked up wins at No. 4 and No. 5 singles.
Keene swept the doubles matches, with Matt McGreer and Sammy Howe grabbing an 8-4 at No. 2 then Bergeron and Nick Cusack won 8-3 at final doubles.
Conant baseball cruises by Newport
The Conant baseball team easily handled Newport, winning 20-0 in five innings on Monday in Newport.
Corey Collins’ three-run homer in the first inning set the tone as the Orioles (6-2) plated eight in the frame.
Hunter Schultz was 3-for-5 with two RBI. Gavin Leblanc was 1-for-2, launching a home run and driving in three runs. Kaden Kirby also drove in three runs.
Conant hosts Hopkinton on Wednesday.
Monadnock softball falls short
The Monadnock softball team didn’t have enough answers for Hopkinton pitcher Steph Elrick, falling 7-3 on Monday in Hopkinton.
Monadnock (2-7) pulled even with three runs in the third inning on a two-run single from Cainen Avery and an RBI knock from Ari Drouin, but it was all the run support the Huskies could muster.Elrick struck out five and walked one while scattering eight Huskies hits, all singles.
The Huskies travel to Newport on Wednesday.
Other scores from Monday
Softball
Fall Mountain 20, Mascoma Valley 3
Newport 16, Conant 0
Boys lacrosse
Alvirne 12, Keene-Monadnock 4
Girls lacrosse
Windham 21, ConVal 2
