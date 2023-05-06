Keene High baseball tags Concord
The Keene High baseball team picked up its second win of the week, defeating Concord 15-4 on the road Friday.
Zak Whitney tossed 6.2 innings, striking out seven and scattering six hits and six walks on the mound for the Blackbirds (4-6). He added two hits at the plate and drove in two runs.
Cal Tiani added a hit and drove in three runs. Sam Timmer had a single and two RBI. Jack Riendeau and Fitch Hennessey each drove in two runs. Brandon Weeks was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Keene drew nine walks and took advantage of five Concord errors in the win.
Leading 3-1 going into the fifth, the Blackbirds plated five runs in the frame, then added another in the sixth and scored six more times in the seventh to pull ahead comfortably.
Keene travels to face Bishop Guertin on Monday.
ConVal baseball scores first win
The ConVal baseball team picked up its first win of the season, outlasting Laconia in the final inning to hold on for a 5-4 win on the road Friday.
The Cougars (1-9) led 5-0 heading into the final frame when Laconia plated four runs to scare the road team.
ConVal took the lead in the fourth on three singles, three Laconia errors and a sacrifice fly.
David Murray was 2-for-2 for the Cougars. He also got the start on the mound and threw four scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out three.
Zach Pease, Oliver Theriault, Brady Carpentiere, Kai Reitnauer and Evan Aho all had base hits for the Cougars.
ConVal travels to Hanover on Wednesday.
Conant baseball puts away Kearsarge
The Conant baseball team mashed 12 hits and scored in every frame to defeat Kearsarge 12-2 in five innings Friday in Jaffrey.
Four Orioles had multiple hits.
Gavin LeBlanc was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI for Conant (5-2). Joe Bergeron and Hunter Schultz also were 2-for-4 with an RBI each. Lane LeClair was 2-for-4 with an RBI. He also tossed all five innings on the mound, striking out nine with no walks and four hits. Both Kearsarge runs were unearned.
Jordan Ketola was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Conant travels to Newport on Monday.
ConVal lax rallies to fourth win
Kelly McMahon scored four goals as the ConVal boys lacrosse team battled back from an early deficit to defeat Merrimack Valley 7-4 Friday in Peterborough.
The Cougars (4-3) rallied back from a 2-0 hole to earn their fourth-straight victory.
Gabe Fret and Noah Lambert each had a goal and an assist in the win. Kiernan King also had a goal.
Nick Squatrito had 14 saves.
ConVal travels to Hillsboro-Deering-John Stark on Monday.
Other scores from Friday
Baseball
Bishop Brady 13, Fall Mountain 0
Softball
Concord 1, Keene 0, susp. in first inning (rain)
Bishop Brady 11, Fall Mountain 0
ConVal 8, Laconia 6
Boys lacrosse
Oyster River 11, Keene 2
Boys tennis
Plymouth 8, Monadnock 1
Girls tennis
Pelham 5, Conant 4
Boys Volleyball
Dover 3, Keene 0
