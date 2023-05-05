Riendeau tosses shutout for Keene
The Keene High baseball got back in the win column, snapping a four-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over Timberlane on Thursday afternoon in Keene.
Jack Riendeau shined for the Blackbirds (3-6), tossing a complete-game, three-hit shutout in the win. He struck out four and issued no walks. At the plate, he was the only Blackbird with two hits.
Keene managed just six hits on the afternoon, but plated three runs in the fourth to pull ahead.
A pair of walks followed by a single from Fitch Hennessey set up Ollie Frowein, who was hit by a pitch to bring in the game’s first run. Sam Timmer followed with a two-run single. Frowein also doubled in the win. Brock Haynes also had a hit for the Blackbirds.
Keene travels to take on Concord today at 4 p.m.
Kidney’s homer lifts Monadnock
Freshman Koby Kidney’s three-run home run in the second inning proved to be the difference as the Monadnock baseball team picked up a 5-2 win over Gilford on Thursday in Swanzey Center.
The Huskies (8-0) extended their state-best winning streak to 33 games.
Cam Olivo carried a shutout into the sixth inning. He struck out 10. Gilford scored two in the sixth after a double and an error. Ben Dean came in to close the door in the seventh, striking out the side.
Olivo added a single at the dish, coming around to the score the game’s first run in the first inning. Dean also added a single in the fifth and came around to score.
Joe Lotito, Haden Bertolami and Ethan Brown knocked singles in the win.
Monadnock travels to Hopkinton on Monday.
Fall Mountain baseball tops Hinsdale
The Fall Mountain baseball team picked up its third consecutive win, defeating Hinsdale 9-4 on Thursday in Langdon.
Patrick Connors’ base-loaded double in the fourth plated three runs and put the Wildcats (5-2) in the lead for good. Connors finished 2-for-4 with three RBI. He also earned the win on the mound, throwing four innings and allowing four runs on two hits with five walks and five strikeouts.
Aidan Davis threw 5.2 innings for the Pacers (4-7), striking out nine and allowing nine runs on nine hits with four walks.
Hinsdale scored three in the top of the fourth after three walks, a hit-by-pitch and run scoring singles from Grady Jutras and Trace Tetrault.
Mitchell Cormier was 3-for-4 for the Wildcats. Devyn Cheeney was 2-for-4 at the plate and threw three scoreless innings of relief, allowing one hit with two strikeouts.Fall Mountain travels to face Bishop Brady today at 4 p.m. Hinsdale travels to Franklin on Monday.
Keene girls tennis shuts out ConVal
The Keene High girls tennis team picked up a 9-0 sweep of ConVal on Thursday in Peterborough.
The Blackbirds’ top five singles players combined to only surrender three points.
Justine Porowski won 8-0 in the top singles match. Sophie Copeland was an 8-1 winner in the No. 2 spot. Allison Mowatt took an 8-0 win in the third singles match. Andreea Rusu and Maggie DelBove each picked up 8-1 win in the No. 4 and No. 5 matches. Meredith Downing defeated Gesu Saidoila 8-6 in the sixth singles slot.
Porowski and Rusu were 8-1 winners in top doubles match. Madelina Ansevin-Allen and Mariella Antaya won 8-5 in the second doubles match. Eliza Pancake and Grace Zollis were 8-4 winners in the third doubles match.
Keene (8-1) hosts Windham on Tuesday. ConVal (0-6) hosts Souhegan on Monday.
ConVal girls lax continues streak
The ConVal girls lacrosse team picked up a 10-4 win over Pembroke on Thursday.
The Cougars (4-2) have scored 63 goals over a four-game win streak.
Hayden Kaltas had four goals while Makennah McPherson added three. Addie Lustenburger scored twice.
Lydia Cleveland made nine saves in net.
ConVal travels to play Keene today at 5 p.m.
Other scores from Thursday:
Softball
Gilford 8, Monadnock 5
Fall Mountain 14, Hinsdale 1
Girls lacrosse
Goffstown 12, Keene 9
