ConVal softball continues streak
The ConVal softball team had the bats going early and often, picking up a 21-7 win in five innings over Souhegan on Wednesday.
The Cougars (5-3) have won five straight, a streak that began April 19.
Samantha Henderson was 4-for-5 for ConVal with a double and four RBIs. She also scored four times. Kendall Sullivan drove in five runs.
Avery Moore was 1-for-2 with a three-run, inside-the-park home run. Morgan Bemont was 1-for-1 with a single, two walks and a hit by pitch, scoring four runs.
The Cougars opened with two runs in the first inning, before outbursts for six in the second and third and seven runs in the fourth.
Lily Mandel didn’t allow a hit through three innings in the start in the circle. She struck out three and did not allow a walk. Olivia Riley made her varsity debut in the circle in relief.
ConVal travels to face Laconia on Friday.
Keene-Monadnock lax picks up win
The Keene-Monadnock boys lacrosse team defeated Hillsboro-Deering-John Stark, 12-3, on Wednesday in Keene.
Mikey Anger had four goals and two assists for the Blackbirds (3-6). Johnny Griffin had three goals and two assists. Daniel Smith added a pair of goals.
Chase Hill scored his first career goal while Martin Boomgarden also scored.
Carson Lloyd and Owen Hope combined for 11 saves in the first half, holding their opponents off the board. Dylan Yardley made eight saves in the second half.
The Blackbirds travel to Portsmouth on Friday.
Fourth-inning rally sinks Blackbirds
Cassidy Dunham was strong in the circle, but the Keene High softball team could not provide enough run support in a 4-3 loss to Pinkerton on Wednesday.
Dunham went the distance in the circle, allowing just four hits and one walk with one strikeout. All four hits came in the fourth inning. Pinkerton pushed across four runs in the frame.
The Blackbirds (4-6) scored one in the sixth and two in the seventh before the comeback came up just short with the tying run on base.
Sydney MacLean and Taylan Wheeler each tripled and drove in a run.
Keene hosts Concord on Friday.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel’s sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like The Keene Sentinel's weekend e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our weekend e-edition on Saturday at 6 a.m. via email.
Would you like to have The Keene Sentinel's weekday e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our Monday through Friday e-edition at 11:30 a.m. via email.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.