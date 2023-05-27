The ConVal boys lacrosse team edged out Keene-Monadnock 8-7 to finish the regular season with back-to-back wins to climb back over .500 before the Division II Tournament.
Kiernan King scored three times for the Cougars (8-7). Kelly McMahon found the back of the net twice and had one assist. Noah Lambert scored twice. Eric McGrath had a goal and an assist. Seth Fowler and Noah Stewart added assists.
Goalie Nick Squatrito made seven saves in the win. Stephen Simard entered and made one save.
Keene-Monadnock finishes the season 5-12 and is ineligible for the playoffs after petitioning down to Division II for the season.
Conant softball tops Newport
Graecen Kirby scattered five hits and the Conant softball team scored four runs in the fifth inning to march to a 4-2 win over Newport Friday.
The Orioles finish the regular season 11-5 and await seeding in the Division III Tournament.
Kirby struck out 12 and walked three. After allowing a run in the first, she held Newport off the board until the sixth. She put the O’s in front with an RBI double in the fifth after Rylee Herr started the rally with a one-out double and came around to score on an error.
Herr was 3-for-4. Violet Bennett was 2-for-3 with two doubles. Hannah Manley was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Stevens pulls comeback on Fall Mtn.
The Fall Mountain baseball team gave up the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh and could not recover, falling 5-4 to Stevens Friday night at Hubbard Field in Walpole.
Stevens scored three runs in the sixth to tie the game, and pushed ahead on a balk.
Fall Mountain (11-5) had six hits. Mitchell Cormier, Max Vogel and Porter Willett each had a hit and an RBI in the loss.
Foster Willett, Patrick Connors and Jager Klema each had hits.
Connors pitched five innings in a no-decision. He allowed three runs on four hits with three strikeouts. Cormier took the loss, allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits with two K’s in two innings.
