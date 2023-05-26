Noah Lambert found the back of the net nine times as the ConVal boys lacrosse team soared past Hillsboro-Deering 15-1 on the road Thursday afternoon.
Lambert was one of six different goal scorers for the Cougars (7-7)
Kiernan King scored twice in the win. Ryan Close, Eric McGrath and Owen Halliday each had a goal and an assist. Gabe Fret also scored.
Noah Stewart had two assists while Briar Bethel, Max Erickson, Broden Frosch and Seth Fowler all chipped in with assists.
Goalie Nick Squatrito — who eclipsed the 200-save mark on the season — made eight stops in the win Thursday.
ConVal closes out the regular season today at home against Keene-Monadnock at 4 p.m.
— Sentinel Staff
Keene High baseball topped by Central
The Keene High baseball team made four errors and was held scoreless until the sixth inning, losing 6-3 to Manchester Central under the lights in Manchester on Thursday night.
Two errors in the fourth inning helped Central plate three runs in the frame to take a 6-0 lead.
The Blackbirds (8-10) got on the board in the sixth when Joel Beard laced a two-run double. Cal Tiani also drove in a run in the innings with a sacrifice fly to centerfield.
Gavin Rigby went the distance with two earned runs, allowing five hits and three walks with five strikeouts.
Fitch Hennessey was the only Keene batter with two hits. Zak Whitney, Sam Timmer and Brandon Weeks each had hits.
Conant softball laces 20 hits in win
The Conant softball team kept the bats going overnight, lacing 20 hits to win 15-11 over Hillsboro-Deering on Thursday in a suspended game that began on Wednesday.
The Orioles (10-5) scored three runs in the fifth and seven in the sixth to forge ahead.
Hannah Manley was a single shy of the cycle, finishing 3-for-4 with a home run. She drove in six runs.
Rylee Herr was 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases. Francesca Ketola was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Shayla Seppala also was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Maddie Bergeron and Graecen Kirby each were 2-for-4.
Seppala started the game on Wednesday with 2.1 innings in the circle. Kirby finished the game on Thursday, pitching 4.2 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits with four strikeouts.
Other scores from Thursday
Softball
ConVal 15, Milford 1
Baseball
Milford 7, ConVal 4
Girls Lacrosse
Nashua South 13, Keene 5
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel’s sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
