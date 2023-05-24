The Monadnock baseball team capped off its dominant regular season on Tuesday with a 9-0 win over Brattleboro Union in Brattleboro.
The Huskies (16-0) have won 41 straight, are the state’s last remaining undefeated team and will be the No. 1 seed when the NHIAA Division III Tournament begins next week.
Cam Olivo, Ben Dean and Joe Lotito each were 3-for-4 on Tuesday. Dean and Lotito each drove in a pair of runs while Olivo scored three times. Ethan Brown and Koby Kidney each had a hit and an RBI. Torin Dubriske had a hit and drove in two runs.
Dean allowed just one hit in a complete-game effort. He struck out 10 and walked only one in earning the shutout.
Monadnock outscored opponents 212-30 in the regular season while recording seven shutouts.
The Division III tournament begins Thursday, June 1. The Huskies will host a first-round game.
The Monadnock softball team mustered just four hits, but showed patience at the plate in drawing 12 walks as the Huskies romped to a 13-1 win in five innings over Brattleboro on Tuesday.
Arianna Drouin was 1-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored. She pitched all five innings, allowing one run on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
Cainen Avery walked four times and scored four runs. Liv Knightley and Emma Loudermilk each had a hit and drove in a run. Shaylee Branon was 1-for-3 with two runs scored.
Monadnock (6-10), winners in each of its last three, closes its regular season Friday when it hosts Hillsboro-Deering.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel’s sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
