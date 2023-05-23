Riendeau fans 13 in Keene High win
The Keene High baseball team kicked off an important final week of the regular season with a 4-1 win over Alvirne thanks in part to a strong outing from starting pitcher Jack Riendeau.
The senior right-hander struck out 13 and allowed no walks, scattering four hits over a complete game for the Blackbirds (8-9).
Brock Haynes and Fitch Hennessey each had two hits for Keene. Sam Timmer knocked in the game’s first run in the second on an RBI single. Evan Gutkowski and Olie Frowein drew back-to-back bases-loaded walks in the fifth inning to put Keene ahead 4-1.
Zak Whitney and Joel Beard each had a hit.
Keene hosts Merrimack on Wednesday for its final home game before closing the season at Manchester Memorial on Thursday.
Monadnock pushes win streak to 40
The Monadnock baseball team continues to breeze through its Division III schedule, defeating Gilford 12-2 in five innings on Monday on the road to push its state-best winning streak to 40 games.
The Huskies (15-0) are the only undefeated team remaining in the state.
Cam Olivo launched his ninth home run of the season, finishing 3-for-3 with two doubles, a pair of walks, five RBI and three runs scored. Jake Hilliard was 2-for-2 with two doubles, an RBI and four runs scored. Koby Kidney was 2-for-3 with three RBI. Joe Lotito plated two runs.
Olivo pitched all five innings on the bump, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out eight on three walks.
Monadnock closes its regular today at Brattleboro Union at 4:30 p.m.
Keene girls lacrosse tops Central
Ivy Keating scored five goals and had two assists to lead the Keene High girls lacrosse team to an 11-6 win over Manchester Central on Monday in Manchester.
Monadnock’s Bailee Soucia had three goals for the Blackbirds (7-7). Ashlyn Comerford had two goals and two assists. Lucy Timmer had a goal and an assist and Jadira Betancourt had an assist in the win.
Keene hosts Windham for senior night on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Alumni Field.
ConVal loses 14-inning thriller to Bow
The ConVal softball team lost a heartbreaker on the road, falling to Bow 6-5 in 14 innings on Monday.
Bow tied the game on a home run in the bottom of the seventh, and the teams went scoreless until the 14th when Bow came around to score on an error.
Lily Mandel pitched all 14 innings for the Cougars (9-6), facing 56 batters. She allowed seven hits with eight strikeouts and five walks. She also was 2-for-5 at the plate with an RBI.
Kendall Sullivan was 4-for-7 with an RBI for ConVal. Avery Moore was 3-for-7 whole Opal Barrick was 3-for-6. Hannah Beisang drove in two runs.
ConVal closes out the regular season at Milford on Thursday.
Alvirne tops KHS softball in extras
The Keene High softball team rallied from a two-run deficit, but could not make a one-run lead standup as Alvirne tied the game in the sixth and went on win 5-3 in nine innings on Monday in Keene.
Keene (7-11) managed just five hits. Katelyn Stout singled and Ashlyn Clay doubled as part of the two-run fifth that put the Birds up 3-2.
Makenzie Neese went 6.1 innings in the circle, allowing three runs on nine hits with six strikeouts and six walks. Cassidy Dunham pitched the final 2.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits with three strikeouts and three walks.
Keene closes the regular season at Merrimack on Wednesday.
Monadnock softball tops Gilford
Arianna Drouin and Tiannah Hull knocked RBI singles in the top of the eighth and the Huskies staved off a Gilford rally in the bottom half to cling on to a 6-5 extra-innings win on Monday.
Drouin drove in two runs for the Huskies (5-10) and went the distance in the circle, striking out six and allowing five runs on seven hits and five walks.
Monadnock rallied from down 4-2 with runs in the sixth and seventh to force extras. Liv Knightley was 2-for-5. Emma Loudermilk was 1-for-3.
The Huskies travel to Brattleboro Union today before closing their season Friday against Hillsboro-Deering.
Conant baseball run rules Hopkinton
Conant plated eight runs in the sixth inning enroute to a 16-1 win over Hopkinton in six innings on the road Monday.
Hunter Schultz was 3-for-5 with two RBI. Corey Collins was 2-for-4 with three RBI. Lane LeClair also drove in three runs and was 1-for-3. Drey Seppala drove in two runs. Gavin LeBlanc and Chance Derosier each had two hits for the Orioles (11-4).
Conant closes the regular season Friday against Newport in Jaffrey.
Wildcats surge in seventh for win
The Fall Mountain baseball team scored three runs in the top of the seventh to squeeze out a 4-1 win over Kearsarge on Monday.
The Wildcats (11-4) took the lead when Patrick Connors’ line drive wasn’t handled in right field, plating two runs. Mitch Cormier followed with an RBI single.
Cormier had two hits. Porter Willett had the only other Fall Mountain hit.
Cormier went the distance on the bump, allowing one unearned run on four hits with five strikeouts and no walks.
Fall Mountain hosts Stevens on Friday to close the regular season.
Conant softball tops Hopkinton
Violet Bennett clubbed a pair of doubles and drove in two runs while Hannah Manley was 2-for-4 with four RBI as the Conant softball team mashed 11 hits in a 9-5 win over Hopkinton on Monday.
Lola Hayes was 3-for-4 with two RBI and Shayla Seppala had a hit and an RBI for the Orioles (9-5). Francesca Ketola, Rylee Herr and Graecen Kirby also had hits.
Kirby struck out 11 in the circle in a complete game, allowing five runs — four unearned — on four hits with four walks.
The O’s host Hillsboro-Deering on Wednesday and Newport on Friday to close the regular season.
Hinsdale baseball falls to CCA
The Pacers scored three in the fifth but could not rally all the way back, losing 5-4 to Concord Christian Academy on the road Monday.
Brayden Eastman was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI. Trace Tatreult and John Winter also had hits for the Pacers (8-9). Aidan Davis pitched all seven innings, striking out seven with allowing five runs on seven hits with two walks.
Hinsdale hosts Newport today at 4 p.m.
