Rigby lights out in Keene High win
Keene High junior righthander Gavin Rigby tossed a gem, pitching eight shutout innings as the Blackbirds won 1-0 in extra innings over Salem Friday.
Keene (7-9) loaded the bases in the top of the eighth after Zak Whitney reached by error and Brock Haynes and Jack Riendeau knocked singles. After a fielder’s choice that prevented a run, Fitch Hennessey drew a two-out, bases-loaded walk to plate the game’s lone run.
Rigby made sure it stood up, retiring Salem in order in the bottom half. Rigby was the picture of efficiency. He threw 94 pitches, including 25 first-pitch strikes. He struck out two and walked just one.
Hennessey and Riendeau each had two hits for the Birds. Keene travels to face Alvirne on Monday.
Monadnock run rules Fall Mountain
Cam Olivo homered in a three-run fifth inning as the Monadnock baseball team walked off as run-rule winners, 10-0 over Fall Mountain in five innings Friday in Swanzey Center.
Olivo was 2-for-4 with three RBI. His two-run shot to right-centerfield in the fifth was his eighth of the season. Ethan Brown’s second hit of the game plated Ben Dean to end the game.
Kaden Smith struck out 11 and allowed just three hits in the complete-game effort.
Matt Warner and Joe Lotito each had two hits for the Huskies (13-0), who pushed their win streak to 39 games.
Jager Klema was 2-for-2 for the Wildcats (10-4). Mitchell Cormier was 1-for-2.
Monadnock softball dusts Fall Mountain
The Monadnock softball team laced 16 hits and ran away with a dominant upset win, 16-2 over Fall Mountain (9-5) in six innings Friday in Swanzey Center.
Arianna Drouin was dominant at the plate and in the circle for the Huskies (4-10). She was 4-for-5 with seven RBI, finishing a home run shy of the cycle. She pitched all six innings, allowing just two hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
Cainen Avery was 4-for-5 with an RBI. Julia Hoden, Jez Fusco and Emma Loudermilk each had two hits. Loudermilk added two RBI. Tianah Hull also drove in two runs.
Conant baseball wins in extra innings
Drey Seppala executed a squeeze bunt in the eighth inning to lift the Conant baseball team to a 4-3 win over Kearsarge on Friday.
Lane LeClair dazzled on the mound for the Orioles (10-4). He went the distance, striking out 18 and walking just one while allowing three runs on six hits.
Jordan Ketola was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Kaden Kirby was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Seppala also recorded a hit.
Conant softball pulls away in win
The Conant softball team poured on the insurance in the seventh inning, plating seven runs enroute to an 11-3 win over Raymond on the road Friday.
Graecen Kirby was 4-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. Violet Bennett was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBI. Francesca Ketola was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Hannah Manley had a double while Shayla Seppala laced a triple.
Kirby went the distance in the circle, striking out 10 and walking two while scattering seven hits.
The Orioles (8-5) have won three straight. They travel to Hopkinton on Monday.
ConVal boys lacrosse bounces back
The ConVal boys lacrosse had six different players find the back of the net, earning a 7-4 win over Pembroke Friday.
Noah Stewart scored twice for the Cougars (6-6), who bounced back from back-to-back losses. Kelly McMahon scored and had two assists.
Colin Pellttieri, Noah Lambert, Eric McGrath and Kiernan King all scored. Caden Robbins had two assists.
Nick Squatrito made 15 saves.
— Sentinel Staff
