Cormier pitches shutout for Fall Mtn.
Mitchell Cormier pitched a two-hit shutout as the Fall Mountain baseball team topped Kearsarge 3-0 on Monday in Langdon.
Cormier struck out 11 and walked only two in the complete game for the Wildcats (4-2).
Fall Mountain scored three runs in the fourth on a two-run single by Max Vogel and a sacrifice fly from Porter Willett. Troy Tenney, Foster Willett and Patrick Connors had hits for Fall Mountain.
The Wildcats host Hinsdale on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Cronin’s grand slam lifts Cougars
Ashley Cronin’s grand slam in the third inning broke a tie and was the difference as the ConVal softball team defeated Hollis-Brookline 6-2 on the road Monday.
Cronin went 3-for-3, her blast to left center gave the Cougars (4-3) a 5-1 lead that Lily Mandel made stand up in the circle.
Mandel pitched seven innings, allowing just two runs with four strikeouts and a walk. She scattered 10 hits and stranded seven runners.
Morgan Bemont was 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored. Olivia Riley had two RBI.
The Cougars, winners of their last four, host Souhegan on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Four HRs not enough for KHS baseball
The Keene High baseball team got the offense it so desperately was looking for, but it was still not enough in a 12-11 loss to Goffstown on the road Monday.
The Blackbirds (2-6) blasted four home runs and knocked 18 hits in the loss.
Jack Riendeau clubbed a three-run homer in the top of the first. Goffstown answered by taking a 6-3 lead in the bottom half. The Blackbirds trailed 9-4 after two innings.
Cal Tiani led off the third with a solo home run. He finished 4-for-4 with three singles. Keene got two more back with a two-run blast by Zak Whitney (4-for-5, three RBI). The Birds took an 11-9 lead in the fifth, plating four runs with two outs, capped off by Joel Beard’s three-run home run.
Goffstown tied it in the bottom half on two singles and a triple, and took the lead on a wild pitch.
Brock Haynes was 3-for-5 for Keene with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Riendeau finished 2-for-4.
Keene hosts Pinkerton on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Hinsdale baseball cruises past Newport
The Hinsdale baseball team plated 10 runs in the fourth innings, cruising to a 14-1 win over Newport in five innings on Monday in Newport.
The Pacers (4-6) laced 12 hits. Trace Tetrault, Aidan Davis, Trey Corey and Mason Sauter each had two hits in the win. Davis, Corey and Noah Pangelinan each drove in a pair of runs.
Brayden Eastman threw five innings, allowing two hits with 11 strikeouts and three walks.
Hinsdale travels to Fall Mountain on Wednesday.
Keene High girls lacrosse scores big win
The Keene High girls lacrosse team picked up a convincing 15-4 victory over Pembroke on Monday.
Ivy Keating had four goals and two assists. Monadnock’s Bailee Soucia also had four goals and two assists, adding eight draw wins. Lucy Timmer scored twice while Ashlyn Comerford and Molly Chamberlain each had a goal and an assist. Alex Contaldi had a goal and two assists.
Marin Schafer and Whitney Hadlow also scored.
Keene (4-3) hosts Goffstown on Thursday.
Conant girls tennis gets revenge win
The Conant girls tennis team flipped the script on Bishop Brady, taking a 5-4 win on Monday. The Orioles lost their season opener to Bishop Brady 7-2 on April 3.
Margaret Winiecki won 8-0 in the No. 1 singles slot. Nobley Walker brought home an 8-5 win in the fifth singles slot while Grace Lewis won the sixth and final singles match, 8-2.
Winiecki paired with Kelly Williams for an 8-0 win in the top doubles match. Walker and Lewis were 8-3 winners at third doubles.
Conant (4-4) hosts Pelham on Friday
Late surge sinks Keene High softball
Goffstown pulled even in the fifth and plated five runs in the seventh as the Keene High softball team fell 13-7 on Monday in Keene.
Sydney MacLean blasted a two-run homer in a four-run second inning for the Blackbirds (4-4). Keene led 7-4 after four innings.
Lexi Lounder had a triple and a single and two runs scored. Katelyn Stout and Ashlyn Clay each doubled and scored.
Cassidy Dunham tossed 6.1 innings, striking out five and walking two while allowing 14 hits.
Keene hosts Windham today.
Other scores from Monday:
Baseball
Monadnock 17, Stevens 7
Conant at Raymond, ppd.
Boys lacrosse
Keene-Monadnock 8, Hanover 5
Softball
Newport 12, Hinsdale 0
Bellows Falls Union at Fall Mountain, ppd.
Conant at Raymond, ppd.
Monadnock at Stevens, ppd.
Boys tennis
St. Thomas Aquinas 8, Monadnock 1
Portsmouth 9, ConVal 0
Girls tennis
Kearsarge 8, Monadnock 0
Portsmouth 9, ConVal 0
Boys volleyball
Keene 3, Salem 0
